Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill suffered an injury against AFC Wimbledon in midweek and will be assessed.

Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Christopher Nkunku are all still out.

Nottingham Forest will be without Orel Mangala and Scott McKenna, while Andrey Santos is ineligible to face his parent club.

Joe Worrall is available again after suspension, but has suffered a bereavement this week.

Danilo is a doubt with an unspecified injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions since a 2-0 loss in January 1997.

Forest's only win in their last 14 away games against Chelsea was a 2-0 victory in January 1995.

However, following a run of seven straight victories against Forest in all competitions, the Blues drew both Premier League meetings last season.

Chelsea

Chelsea's win over Luton ended a run of eight Premier League games without a home victory and it was only their second win in their last 15 top-flight matches.

It was also their first clean sheet in 12 league games.

A Chelsea player has scored their first Premier League goal in all three of their matches this season: Axel Disasi versus Liverpool, Carney Chukwuemeka against West Ham United and Nicolas Jackson versus Luton.

Raheem Sterling - who scored all three of Chelsea's goals against Forest last season - has attempted more take-ons (21) and made more drives into the box (four) than any other player in the top flight this season.

Nottingham Forest