From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's Hjalmar Ekdal has been ruled out due to the knee injury he suffered in the League Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

They remain without Jordan Beyer, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi and Anass Zaroury, while Vitinho and Aaron Ramsey face fitness tests.

Tottenham's Richarlison is a doubt after injuring his ankle in their cup tie with Fulham on Tuesday.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon are still out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won just three of their 16 Premier League matches against Tottenham, all of which have come at Turf Moor.

Spurs have dropped points in three of their last four league visits to Burnley (W1, D1, L2).

The Clarets have failed to score in seven of their last 10 games versus Spurs in all competitions.

Burnley

Burnley are aiming to avoid losing their opening three matches of a top-flight season for only the fourth time after the 1920-21, 1927-28, and 2020-21 campaigns. None of those ended in relegation and they went on to be crowned champions in 1920-21.

Three straight league losses would equal the total number of defeats they suffered in their Championship winning campaign last season (W29, D14, L3).

They become just the fourth side to start a Premier League campaign with three consecutive home games, after Everton, Newcastle United and Wimbledon all did so in the 1997-98 season.

The Clarets have fielded the youngest average starting XI in the Premier League this season of 23 years and 273 days.

Sander Berge has lost in 19 of his last 20 Premier League appearances.

Tottenham