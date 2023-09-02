Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Everton 2.
Sheffield United and Everton contested an entertaining Premier League draw as both sides picked up their first point of the campaign.
The two teams have had wretched starts, losing their opening three games this season, but they could not be separated at Bramall Lane, sharing four goals in an enjoyable lunchtime game.
Sheffield United had started the brighter but it was the visitors who took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure, poking in a rebound for Everton's first league goal of the campaign.
United responded well with the dangerous Gustavo Hamer forcing Jordan Pickford into a sharp save and they got their reward as Cameron Archer side-footed in to finish off a slick team move.
It got even better for Paul Heckingbottom's on the stroke of half-time as Archer's arrowed effort hit the post before ricocheting off the unfortunate Pickford and into the net.
But Everton hit back after the break as on-loan Arnaut Danjuma converted from close range via Nathan Patterson's cross to the back post to salvage a point for Sean Dyche's men.
United were inches away from a dramatic winner in the 99th minute, but Oli McBurnie's header was somehow pushed on to the crossbar by Pickford at full stretch, with the goalkeeper recovering to divert the follow-up on to the post.
Point apiece fair result
Expectations weren't high before this game as United, who had the lowest average number of shots per game in the top flight this season, took on an Everton side that had failed to find the net in their opening three league games.
But both teams displayed fight and grit to grind out a result that helps them alleviate building pressure after a poor start to the campaign.
Midfielder Doucoure, whose winning goal against Bournemouth on the final day of last season saved Everton from relegation, got their first of this term by clipping home from close in after his initial effort was saved by Wes Foderingham. It ended his side's run of 316 minutes without a Premier League goal.
United have been tipped as one of the favourites for relegation but signalled once again they won't by pushovers by showing plenty of heart, as they did in defeat by champions Manchester City last Sunday.
The £18m man Archer was central to the play in the final third, caressing in a fine finish for his first goal since moving from Aston Villa, and it was his superb curler that hit the woodwork and went in off Pickford.
But they failed to hang on as Danjuma's well-taken finish at the far post drew the visitors level, though they could have won it late in injury time when McBurnie's was somehow denied by Pickford.
New signing Beto led the line with effectiveness for Everton, pressing the opposition defence and holding the ball up, but could not add a goal that his performance deserved.
The two sides return to action on 16 September after the international break, with United travelling to Tottenham and Everton hosting Arsenal.
Player of the match
ArcherCameron Archer
Sheffield United
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameArcherAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number8Player nameHamerAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number9Player nameMcBurnieAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number18Player nameFoderinghamAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number2Player nameBaldockAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number21Player nameVinicius SouzaAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number12Player nameEganAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number6Player nameBashamAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number14Player nameThomasAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number15Player nameAhmedhodzicAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number19Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number16Player nameNorwoodAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number27Player nameLarouciAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number11Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.50
Everton
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameBetoAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number10Player nameDanjumaAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number32Player nameBranthwaiteAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number6Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number37Player nameGarnerAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number2Player namePattersonAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
5.40
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 15AhmedhodzicBooked at 49mins
- 12EganSubstituted forBashamat 68'minutes
- 19Robinson
- 2Baldock
- 21de Souza Costa
- 16Norwood
- 8Hamer
- 27LarouciSubstituted forThomasat 68'minutes
- 9McBurnie
- 10ArcherSubstituted forTraoréat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 5Trusty
- 6Basham
- 11Traoré
- 14Thomas
- 20Bogle
- 25Ben Slimane
- 32Osula
Everton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Pickford
- 2Patterson
- 6TarkowskiSubstituted forGodfreyat 90+1'minutes
- 32BranthwaiteBooked at 9mins
- 18Young
- 37GarnerSubstituted forMcNeilat 75'minutes
- 27Gueye
- 8Onana
- 10Danjuma
- 16DoucouréBooked at 73mins
- 14Gomes Betuncal
Substitutes
- 7McNeil
- 12Neves Virgínia
- 19Mykolenko
- 22Godfrey
- 28Ramalho Chermiti
- 31Lonergan
- 62Onyango
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 31,124
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Everton 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ashley Young.
Post update
Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton).
Post update
Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Patterson.
Post update
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).
Post update
Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Ben Godfrey replaces James Tarkowski because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury James Tarkowski (Everton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Baldock with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Young (Everton).
Post update
Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Oliver McBurnie is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Everton. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.
Post update
Ashley Young (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).
I'm no Everton fan, believe me. But, how does VAR not give penalty but gives free kick outside the area. I don't blame on field ref, but VAR Hooper should hang his head in shame. Foul continues plainly into the area. The laws say that's a penalty. Only matter of opinion is if it's a foul. Foul given so it's a penalty.
I’d rather get our struggles over now and get stronger as we move forward.
3 out of 4 of our games there’s been chances created and we will will start scoring now.
Keep the faith too early to decide anything now and if you don’t believe that look at the top of the prem
COYBs