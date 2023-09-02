Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Cameron Archer scored his first goal for Sheffield United since joining from Aston Villa for £18m

Sheffield United and Everton contested an entertaining Premier League draw as both sides picked up their first point of the campaign.

The two teams have had wretched starts, losing their opening three games this season, but they could not be separated at Bramall Lane, sharing four goals in an enjoyable lunchtime game.

Sheffield United had started the brighter but it was the visitors who took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure, poking in a rebound for Everton's first league goal of the campaign.

United responded well with the dangerous Gustavo Hamer forcing Jordan Pickford into a sharp save and they got their reward as Cameron Archer side-footed in to finish off a slick team move.

It got even better for Paul Heckingbottom's on the stroke of half-time as Archer's arrowed effort hit the post before ricocheting off the unfortunate Pickford and into the net.

But Everton hit back after the break as on-loan Arnaut Danjuma converted from close range via Nathan Patterson's cross to the back post to salvage a point for Sean Dyche's men.

United were inches away from a dramatic winner in the 99th minute, but Oli McBurnie's header was somehow pushed on to the crossbar by Pickford at full stretch, with the goalkeeper recovering to divert the follow-up on to the post.

Point apiece fair result

Expectations weren't high before this game as United, who had the lowest average number of shots per game in the top flight this season, took on an Everton side that had failed to find the net in their opening three league games.

But both teams displayed fight and grit to grind out a result that helps them alleviate building pressure after a poor start to the campaign.

Midfielder Doucoure, whose winning goal against Bournemouth on the final day of last season saved Everton from relegation, got their first of this term by clipping home from close in after his initial effort was saved by Wes Foderingham. It ended his side's run of 316 minutes without a Premier League goal.

United have been tipped as one of the favourites for relegation but signalled once again they won't by pushovers by showing plenty of heart, as they did in defeat by champions Manchester City last Sunday.

The £18m man Archer was central to the play in the final third, caressing in a fine finish for his first goal since moving from Aston Villa, and it was his superb curler that hit the woodwork and went in off Pickford.

But they failed to hang on as Danjuma's well-taken finish at the far post drew the visitors level, though they could have won it late in injury time when McBurnie's was somehow denied by Pickford.

New signing Beto led the line with effectiveness for Everton, pressing the opposition defence and holding the ball up, but could not add a goal that his performance deserved.

The two sides return to action on 16 September after the international break, with United travelling to Tottenham and Everton hosting Arsenal.

Player of the match Archer Cameron Archer with an average of 7.46 Sheff Utd Sheffield United Sheffield United

Everton Everton Everton Sheffield United Avg Squad number 10 Player name Archer Average rating 7.46 Squad number 8 Player name Hamer Average rating 6.64 Squad number 9 Player name McBurnie Average rating 6.33 Squad number 18 Player name Foderingham Average rating 6.24 Squad number 2 Player name Baldock Average rating 6.19 Squad number 21 Player name Vinicius Souza Average rating 5.94 Squad number 12 Player name Egan Average rating 5.89 Squad number 6 Player name Basham Average rating 5.86 Squad number 14 Player name Thomas Average rating 5.85 Squad number 15 Player name Ahmedhodzic Average rating 5.81 Squad number 19 Player name Robinson Average rating 5.79 Squad number 16 Player name Norwood Average rating 5.71 Squad number 27 Player name Larouci Average rating 5.61 Squad number 11 Player name Traoré Average rating 5.50 Everton Avg Squad number 14 Player name Beto Average rating 7.07 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 6.53 Squad number 10 Player name Danjuma Average rating 6.47 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 6.37 Squad number 32 Player name Branthwaite Average rating 6.27 Squad number 7 Player name McNeil Average rating 6.17 Squad number 6 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 6.15 Squad number 8 Player name Onana Average rating 6.06 Squad number 27 Player name Gueye Average rating 5.80 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 5.71 Squad number 37 Player name Garner Average rating 5.67 Squad number 2 Player name Patterson Average rating 5.40 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 5.40