Close menu
Premier League
Sheff UtdSheffield United2EvertonEverton2

Sheffield United 2-2 Everton: Arnaut Danjuma earns point for visitors, Cameron Archer scores for hosts

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Bramall Lane

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments272

Cameron Archer
Cameron Archer scored his first goal for Sheffield United since joining from Aston Villa for £18m

Sheffield United and Everton contested an entertaining Premier League draw as both sides picked up their first point of the campaign.

The two teams have had wretched starts, losing their opening three games this season, but they could not be separated at Bramall Lane, sharing four goals in an enjoyable lunchtime game.

Sheffield United had started the brighter but it was the visitors who took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure, poking in a rebound for Everton's first league goal of the campaign.

United responded well with the dangerous Gustavo Hamer forcing Jordan Pickford into a sharp save and they got their reward as Cameron Archer side-footed in to finish off a slick team move.

It got even better for Paul Heckingbottom's on the stroke of half-time as Archer's arrowed effort hit the post before ricocheting off the unfortunate Pickford and into the net.

But Everton hit back after the break as on-loan Arnaut Danjuma converted from close range via Nathan Patterson's cross to the back post to salvage a point for Sean Dyche's men.

United were inches away from a dramatic winner in the 99th minute, but Oli McBurnie's header was somehow pushed on to the crossbar by Pickford at full stretch, with the goalkeeper recovering to divert the follow-up on to the post.

Point apiece fair result

Expectations weren't high before this game as United, who had the lowest average number of shots per game in the top flight this season, took on an Everton side that had failed to find the net in their opening three league games.

But both teams displayed fight and grit to grind out a result that helps them alleviate building pressure after a poor start to the campaign.

Midfielder Doucoure, whose winning goal against Bournemouth on the final day of last season saved Everton from relegation, got their first of this term by clipping home from close in after his initial effort was saved by Wes Foderingham. It ended his side's run of 316 minutes without a Premier League goal.

United have been tipped as one of the favourites for relegation but signalled once again they won't by pushovers by showing plenty of heart, as they did in defeat by champions Manchester City last Sunday.

The £18m man Archer was central to the play in the final third, caressing in a fine finish for his first goal since moving from Aston Villa, and it was his superb curler that hit the woodwork and went in off Pickford.

But they failed to hang on as Danjuma's well-taken finish at the far post drew the visitors level, though they could have won it late in injury time when McBurnie's was somehow denied by Pickford.

New signing Beto led the line with effectiveness for Everton, pressing the opposition defence and holding the ball up, but could not add a goal that his performance deserved.

The two sides return to action on 16 September after the international break, with United travelling to Tottenham and Everton hosting Arsenal.

Player of the match

ArcherCameron Archer

with an average of 7.46

Sheffield United

  1. Squad number10Player nameArcher
    Average rating

    7.46

  2. Squad number8Player nameHamer
    Average rating

    6.64

  3. Squad number9Player nameMcBurnie
    Average rating

    6.33

  4. Squad number18Player nameFoderingham
    Average rating

    6.24

  5. Squad number2Player nameBaldock
    Average rating

    6.19

  6. Squad number21Player nameVinicius Souza
    Average rating

    5.94

  7. Squad number12Player nameEgan
    Average rating

    5.89

  8. Squad number6Player nameBasham
    Average rating

    5.86

  9. Squad number14Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    5.85

  10. Squad number15Player nameAhmedhodzic
    Average rating

    5.81

  11. Squad number19Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.79

  12. Squad number16Player nameNorwood
    Average rating

    5.71

  13. Squad number27Player nameLarouci
    Average rating

    5.61

  14. Squad number11Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.50

Everton

  1. Squad number14Player nameBeto
    Average rating

    7.07

  2. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    6.53

  3. Squad number10Player nameDanjuma
    Average rating

    6.47

  4. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    6.37

  5. Squad number32Player nameBranthwaite
    Average rating

    6.27

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.17

  7. Squad number6Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    6.15

  8. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    6.06

  9. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    5.80

  10. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    5.71

  11. Squad number37Player nameGarner
    Average rating

    5.67

  12. Squad number2Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    5.40

  13. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    5.40

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15AhmedhodzicBooked at 49mins
  • 12EganSubstituted forBashamat 68'minutes
  • 19Robinson
  • 2Baldock
  • 21de Souza Costa
  • 16Norwood
  • 8Hamer
  • 27LarouciSubstituted forThomasat 68'minutes
  • 9McBurnie
  • 10ArcherSubstituted forTraoréat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 5Trusty
  • 6Basham
  • 11Traoré
  • 14Thomas
  • 20Bogle
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 32Osula

Everton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Patterson
  • 6TarkowskiSubstituted forGodfreyat 90+1'minutes
  • 32BranthwaiteBooked at 9mins
  • 18Young
  • 37GarnerSubstituted forMcNeilat 75'minutes
  • 27Gueye
  • 8Onana
  • 10Danjuma
  • 16DoucouréBooked at 73mins
  • 14Gomes Betuncal

Substitutes

  • 7McNeil
  • 12Neves Virgínia
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 22Godfrey
  • 28Ramalho Chermiti
  • 31Lonergan
  • 62Onyango
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
31,124

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Everton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Everton 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ashley Young.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton).

  7. Post update

    Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Patterson.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).

  10. Post update

    Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Ben Godfrey replaces James Tarkowski because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury James Tarkowski (Everton).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Baldock with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Young (Everton).

  16. Post update

    Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Oliver McBurnie is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Ashley Young (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

271 comments

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 14:33

    Long season ahead for both teams!

    • Reply posted by bob latchford, today at 14:50

      bob latchford replied:
      All the teams, we’re only 4 games in kid

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, today at 14:33

    Nice to see Pickford has expanded his game to include scoring goals. That was a T Rex of a goal

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 14:39

      sports fan replied:
      Any comment on the late save?

  • Comment posted by Banned 46 Times, today at 14:33

    Only 39 points to safety

    • Reply posted by Bojan, today at 14:59

      Bojan replied:
      More like 35.

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 14:32

    Wow, Everton scored. Must be close to the apocalypse.

    • Reply posted by bob latchford, today at 14:48

      bob latchford replied:
      Twice.

  • Comment posted by whiskey nose, today at 14:33

    Everton on this showing surely relegated.

    • Reply posted by R812, today at 14:41

      R812 replied:
      Both Teams will be fighting it out in April & May , UNITED were lucky they were playing Everton at times

  • Comment posted by swinglow Leicester boy , today at 14:34

    Well here we have two average teams playing out a 2-2 draw Definitely two candidates for relegation along with Luton and Burnley.

    • Reply posted by eonax7gk, today at 14:36

      eonax7gk replied:
      Joining Leicester no doubt.

  • Comment posted by 5heff, today at 14:36

    A point is a point! If not for Pickford's world class save, it could have been three. If the Blades can sort out their uncharacteristic defensive frailties in the international break, we have a chance of 17th or higher. UTB ⚔

    • Reply posted by sop, today at 14:46

      sop replied:
      He's not world class sorry to break it to you!:)

  • Comment posted by ruby, today at 14:39

    Archer scores goals 🏹

    • Reply posted by Sue Dohnim, today at 15:11

      Sue Dohnim replied:
      Against T-Rex thou, even Maupay could

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 14:36

    A watchable game with both teams trying to win. Thank you.

  • Comment posted by SLB, today at 14:41

    Great game. SUFC have a chance if they can play like this. Archer, very good.

    I'm no Everton fan, believe me. But, how does VAR not give penalty but gives free kick outside the area. I don't blame on field ref, but VAR Hooper should hang his head in shame. Foul continues plainly into the area. The laws say that's a penalty. Only matter of opinion is if it's a foul. Foul given so it's a penalty.

    • Reply posted by paul0551, today at 14:57

      paul0551 replied:
      and a red card. Ask VVD

  • Comment posted by Baldpatch33, today at 14:34

    Bye bye Everton- I think your luck will run out this year

    • Reply posted by Bojan, today at 14:58

      Bojan replied:
      Oh give it a rest pal!!
      I bet you were one of those who were predicting relegation for EFC last year?
      Never happened mate, you need to have your crystal ball serviced as it's not working properly.
      EFC are a poor team but we won't go down this year. We all know that it's going to be a tough season though.
      Move on mate and let us all know the date of the apocalypse. I'll get prepared, NOT 🤣🤣.

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 14:44

    Two teams that will probably struggle in the bottom 6/7 all season but ok with an away point. Thought Branthwaite looked solid and Patterson was marginally better than usual. Beto was a handful in the first half but faded towards the end. Good to see McNeil back. Draw about a fair result though we played the better football though they forced 2/3 great saves from Pickford-98th minute the best

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 14:47

      sports fan replied:
      A sensible comment amongst all the usual trolling
      Well said!

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 14:43

    As an Everton fan, we should be pleased with a point. We will improve but it will a slow climb to the heights of 17th.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:36

    No win from four league games for these two clubs. It is going to be a long season for them

    • Reply posted by BB, today at 14:41

      BB replied:
      Longer still for you with Thursday evening football.

  • Comment posted by FFP is clearly a Uefa money grabbing exercise, today at 14:32

    Sheffu are definitely a championship team but what does that say about Everton? Fast game but a championship game for me!

    • Reply posted by bob latchford, today at 14:49

      bob latchford replied:
      European champions just got past them last week - what does that say? Not much, not much.

  • Comment posted by tv account, today at 14:38

    Two trips to SY in a week and no defeat. Is this the new measure of success at Goodison?

  • Comment posted by wirral toffee, today at 15:03

    Two goals and a point away from home is an improvement for us whichever way it’s looked at.
    I’d rather get our struggles over now and get stronger as we move forward.
    3 out of 4 of our games there’s been chances created and we will will start scoring now.
    Keep the faith too early to decide anything now and if you don’t believe that look at the top of the prem
    COYBs

    • Reply posted by Che, today at 15:08

      Che replied:
      The irony is that after today, it is the 8 shots on target we allowed that starts to look worrying!