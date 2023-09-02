Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fulham were furious after the video assistant referee decided that Manuel Akanji had not interfered with play in the build up to Nathan Ake's goal

Erling Haaland capped a golden week by completing a second-half hat-trick as Manchester City extended their 100% start to the Premier League season with a win over Fulham.

On Tuesday, Haaland was named PFA Player of the Year. On Thursday, he got a similar award from Uefa.

Here, he was back doing what he does best - putting the ball into the net, as he took his tally to six for the campaign.

Haaland had set up the opener for Julian Alvarez - and with the score at 2-1 going into the second half, the favour was returned, as the Argentine sent him charging into the box with a fine first-time pass for City's third.

The Norwegian then kept his nerve to score City's fourth from the penalty spot after Issa Diop had fouled Alvarez.

Haaland had already been named man of the match when he applied the superb first-time finish to Sergio Gomez's cut-back to claim yet another match ball.

Fulham would argue the pivotal moment in the game came just before the break, after Tim Ream had equalised within a minute of Alvarez's opener on the half hour.

Video assistant referee Tony Harrington ruled an offside Manuel Akanji was not interfering with play as Nathan Ake's 10-yard header bounced past him, even though the Swiss made a play for the ball.

Fulham boss Marco Silva evidently thought otherwise and was booked as he led the protests.

The winning machine

Erling Haaland scored his fifth Premier League hat-trick, with all five coming at the Etihad Stadium

Victory means City enter the first international break two points clear of their nearest challengers.

That will be a concern for them all because Pep Guardiola's side have not won their opening four games since his first season in charge - meaning they didn't manage it in any of their five title-winning campaigns under the illustrious former Barcelona coach, who is currently recovering from back surgery.

For half an hour in this game, they were off the pace.

Without the injured Jack Grealish, £55m new arrival Jeremy Doku was handed his debut. The Belgian produced an encouraging performance, including one excellent touchline burst that nearly set up Phil Foden.

But until Alvarez scored, City were below par and the way they let Ream run unchecked to the far post to equalise hinted at a lack of focus.

Ake's goal changed the complexion of the entire contest, allowing Haaland to take centre stage as he has done so often.

Incredibly, the 23-year-old now has Premier League 51 goal involvements - 42 goals and nine assists - in just 39 appearances. It is the fastest anyone has achieved that, breaking Andy Cole's record by four games.

With six goals in four league games, Haaland has matched his start to last season. Already City and their star striker have laid down a marker it will be difficult to match.

Furious Silva

There will presumably come a point when Fulham boss Silva starts to bite his tongue over the perceived injustices being meted out to his side.

He has not arrived at that stage yet.

When VAR Harrington indicated to referee Michael Oliver that Ake's header should stand, the Fulham manager erupted.

Bernd Leno raced from his goal to tell Oliver he had been impeded by Manuel Akanji, who made a play for the ball as Ake's header went past him. Leno could hardly be claimed as a neutral witness but TV replays did indicate the German's movement in making a save began after the ball went past Akanji.

Silva was still complaining to fourth official Michael Salisbury long after play restarted, which itself took an age as the players continued to argue around the centre circle.

Having now lost 15 successive games to this particular opponent, Fulham were not expected to claim victory.

However, their chances were hardly helped by the absence of star man Joao Palhinha, whose hoped for move to Bayern Munich fell through on Friday afternoon, even though he had travelled to Germany passed his medical, posed in a Bayern shirt and carried out in-house interviews.

Eighteen-year-old academy product Luke Harris will have learned from his extended appearance, although that came at the expense of an injury to captain Tom Cairney, which, all in all, contributed to a day Fulham would probably prefer to forget ever happened.

Player of the match Haaland Erling Haaland with an average of 7.74 Man City Manchester City Manchester City

Fulham Fulham Fulham Manchester City Avg Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 7.74 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 7.45 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 7.17 Squad number 82 Player name Lewis Average rating 7.08 Squad number 52 Player name Bobb Average rating 7.03 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 7.02 Squad number 21 Player name Gómez Average rating 6.98 Squad number 4 Player name Phillips Average rating 6.96 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 6.87 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.66 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 6.61 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 6.58 Squad number 11 Player name Doku Average rating 6.55 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.51 Squad number 25 Player name Akanji Average rating 6.47 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 6.47 Fulham Avg Squad number 7 Player name Jiménez Average rating 6.21 Squad number 13 Player name Ream Average rating 6.18 Squad number 6 Player name Reed Average rating 5.85 Squad number 18 Player name Andreas Pereira Average rating 5.77 Squad number 31 Player name Diop Average rating 5.76 Squad number 8 Player name Wilson Average rating 5.76 Squad number 11 Player name Traoré Average rating 5.72 Squad number 17 Player name Leno Average rating 5.72 Squad number 33 Player name Robinson Average rating 5.71 Squad number 14 Player name De Cordova-Reid Average rating 5.67 Squad number 2 Player name Tete Average rating 5.65 Squad number 10 Player name Cairney Average rating 5.63 Squad number 21 Player name Castagne Average rating 5.54 Squad number 38 Player name Harris Average rating 5.39 Squad number 20 Player name Willian Average rating 5.35 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Muniz Average rating 5.14