Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City5FulhamFulham1

Manchester City 5-1 Fulham: Erling Haaland scores hat-trick as champions return to the top of the Premier League

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments539

Nathan Ake scores for MAnchester City against Fulham
Fulham were furious after the video assistant referee decided that Manuel Akanji had not interfered with play in the build up to Nathan Ake's goal

Erling Haaland capped a golden week by completing a second-half hat-trick as Manchester City extended their 100% start to the Premier League season with a win over Fulham.

On Tuesday, Haaland was named PFA Player of the Year. On Thursday, he got a similar award from Uefa.

Here, he was back doing what he does best - putting the ball into the net, as he took his tally to six for the campaign.

Haaland had set up the opener for Julian Alvarez - and with the score at 2-1 going into the second half, the favour was returned, as the Argentine sent him charging into the box with a fine first-time pass for City's third.

The Norwegian then kept his nerve to score City's fourth from the penalty spot after Issa Diop had fouled Alvarez.

Haaland had already been named man of the match when he applied the superb first-time finish to Sergio Gomez's cut-back to claim yet another match ball.

Fulham would argue the pivotal moment in the game came just before the break, after Tim Ream had equalised within a minute of Alvarez's opener on the half hour.

Video assistant referee Tony Harrington ruled an offside Manuel Akanji was not interfering with play as Nathan Ake's 10-yard header bounced past him, even though the Swiss made a play for the ball.

Fulham boss Marco Silva evidently thought otherwise and was booked as he led the protests.

The winning machine

Erling Haaland celebrates with Sergio Gomez after scoring his fifth Premier League hat-trick.
Erling Haaland scored his fifth Premier League hat-trick, with all five coming at the Etihad Stadium

Victory means City enter the first international break two points clear of their nearest challengers.

That will be a concern for them all because Pep Guardiola's side have not won their opening four games since his first season in charge - meaning they didn't manage it in any of their five title-winning campaigns under the illustrious former Barcelona coach, who is currently recovering from back surgery.

For half an hour in this game, they were off the pace.

Without the injured Jack Grealish, £55m new arrival Jeremy Doku was handed his debut. The Belgian produced an encouraging performance, including one excellent touchline burst that nearly set up Phil Foden.

But until Alvarez scored, City were below par and the way they let Ream run unchecked to the far post to equalise hinted at a lack of focus.

Ake's goal changed the complexion of the entire contest, allowing Haaland to take centre stage as he has done so often.

Incredibly, the 23-year-old now has Premier League 51 goal involvements - 42 goals and nine assists - in just 39 appearances. It is the fastest anyone has achieved that, breaking Andy Cole's record by four games.

With six goals in four league games, Haaland has matched his start to last season. Already City and their star striker have laid down a marker it will be difficult to match.

Furious Silva

There will presumably come a point when Fulham boss Silva starts to bite his tongue over the perceived injustices being meted out to his side.

He has not arrived at that stage yet.

When VAR Harrington indicated to referee Michael Oliver that Ake's header should stand, the Fulham manager erupted.

Bernd Leno raced from his goal to tell Oliver he had been impeded by Manuel Akanji, who made a play for the ball as Ake's header went past him. Leno could hardly be claimed as a neutral witness but TV replays did indicate the German's movement in making a save began after the ball went past Akanji.

Silva was still complaining to fourth official Michael Salisbury long after play restarted, which itself took an age as the players continued to argue around the centre circle.

Having now lost 15 successive games to this particular opponent, Fulham were not expected to claim victory.

However, their chances were hardly helped by the absence of star man Joao Palhinha, whose hoped for move to Bayern Munich fell through on Friday afternoon, even though he had travelled to Germany passed his medical, posed in a Bayern shirt and carried out in-house interviews.

Eighteen-year-old academy product Luke Harris will have learned from his extended appearance, although that came at the expense of an injury to captain Tom Cairney, which, all in all, contributed to a day Fulham would probably prefer to forget ever happened.

Player of the match

HaalandErling Haaland

with an average of 7.74

Manchester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    7.74

  2. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.45

  3. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.17

  4. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    7.08

  5. Squad number52Player nameBobb
    Average rating

    7.03

  6. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.02

  7. Squad number21Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    6.98

  8. Squad number4Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.96

  9. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.87

  10. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.66

  11. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.61

  12. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.58

  13. Squad number11Player nameDoku
    Average rating

    6.55

  14. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.51

  15. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.47

  16. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.47

Fulham

  1. Squad number7Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    6.21

  2. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    6.18

  3. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    5.85

  4. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    5.77

  5. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    5.76

  6. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    5.76

  7. Squad number11Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.72

  8. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    5.72

  9. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.71

  10. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    5.67

  11. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    5.65

  12. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    5.63

  13. Squad number21Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.54

  14. Squad number38Player nameHarris
    Average rating

    5.39

  15. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    5.35

  16. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo Muniz
    Average rating

    5.14

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 25Akanji
  • 6Aké
  • 16RodriBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 76'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forPhillipsat 84'minutes
  • 11DokuSubstituted forGómezat 76'minutes
  • 19ÁlvarezSubstituted forLewisat 90'minutes
  • 47FodenSubstituted forBobbat 90'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 18Ortega
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 21Gómez
  • 24Gvardiol
  • 27Nunes
  • 33Carson
  • 52Bobb
  • 82Lewis

Fulham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 17Leno
  • 2TeteSubstituted forCastagneat 73'minutes
  • 31DiopBooked at 43mins
  • 13Ream
  • 33RobinsonBooked at 45mins
  • 18PereiraBooked at 69mins
  • 6Reed
  • 10CairneySubstituted forHarrisat 16'minutes
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forTraoréat 81'minutes
  • 7JiménezSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 81'minutes
  • 14De Cordova-ReidBooked at 54minsSubstituted forWillianat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 3Bassey
  • 11Traoré
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 20Willian
  • 21Castagne
  • 30Carlos Vinícius
  • 35Francois
  • 38Harris
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
52,899

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 5, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 5, Fulham 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

  4. Post update

    Issa Diop (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 5, Fulham 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Gómez.

  6. Post update

    Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Pereira (Fulham).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Rico Lewis replaces Julián Álvarez.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Oscar Bobb replaces Phil Foden.

  10. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Willian (Fulham).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips replaces Mateo Kovacic.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Adama Traoré replaces Harry Wilson.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Raúl Jiménez.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Willian (Fulham).

  18. Booking

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  20. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

537 comments

  • Comment posted by Northbank66, today at 17:11

    Get rid of VAR It's one thing for a referee to miss a decision but foe VAR not to give offside for a player not only in an offside position, but also bocking the Goalkeepers view and the ball going through his legs is just pathetic, It just adds to the perception of officials favoring the top six teams GET RID!

    • Reply posted by Ctid76, today at 17:14

      Ctid76 replied:
      The goal stands lad get over it

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 17:06

    5 goals, a Haaland hat-trick, and they didn't even get out of 2nd gear.

    • Reply posted by Pep_Guardiola, today at 17:08

      Pep_Guardiola replied:
      💙💙💙

  • Comment posted by 93-20, today at 17:11

    12pts, UEFA Super Cup, and not even out of 2nd gear yet. Ake’s goal should’ve been ruled out, but who cares? Oh yeah, the haters do. Nice! 😂

    • Reply posted by Ctid76, today at 17:16

      Ctid76 replied:
      Ake's goal was quality.... End of .

  • Comment posted by Yae Miko, today at 17:15

    I'm going to make a wild prediction & say Man City will sneak the league title.

    • Reply posted by FFCteflon, today at 17:24

      FFCteflon replied:
      Title has already been decided. ManUtd champions 23/24. Engraved by the great man himself - Mr Webb the Red

  • Comment posted by Crawford, today at 17:10

    FFS how was that not offside? No way that goal should have counted.

    • Reply posted by Lemon Difficult , today at 17:15

      Lemon Difficult replied:
      Although I can see the argument, you cannot be serious about that goal being offside unless you reference Sheffield Utd’s goal against Man City last week.

      The coverage, even from the so-called public service broadcaster is rabid.

      They’ve attempted to whitewash last week’s goal, while comparing Van Dijk’s sending off at Newcastle to an incomparable incident this week.

      Embarrassing stuff.

  • Comment posted by Cj , today at 17:13

    Seriously how can the officials make mistake after mistake each game and get away with it the most corrupt league in the world feel so sorry for the Fulham manager he tells ref the truth yet he be punish for it x

    • Reply posted by Ctid76, today at 17:15

      Ctid76 replied:
      🧂🧂🧂🧂🧂

  • Comment posted by Farhan, today at 17:11

    AMAZING this is FIRST HATTRICK this season for Haaland and his 7th for Manchester City. Respect for Haaland

    • Reply posted by not so bitter, today at 17:49

      not so bitter replied:
      Don’t count penalties towards a hat trick , any professional footballer should score one, and shouldn’t count as goals scored in a season for any striker

  • Comment posted by BBC Censure, today at 17:09

    VERY impressed with Gómez's footwork and pass for that final goal. Pep is such a spotter of talent - or is that developer of latent ability? Don't care. City march on!!! Of course City will only prove themselves to be the best in England if they can win a fifth PL title with their left arms tied to their right legs every gsame. Isn't that rihght Liverpool and United fanboys?🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by andas, today at 17:18

      andas replied:
      Grow up FFS what about all the titles and European cups man utd and Liverpool have between them . A long way in front of you 2008 manufactured club .

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 17:15

    What a player Haaland is.

    • Reply posted by Spellow Landlord, today at 17:17

      Spellow Landlord replied:
      £360 Million.

  • Comment posted by egazza, today at 17:10

    On the evidence of that Sergio Gomez, City really had no need for Cole Palmer. £45m was too good to turn down

  • Comment posted by Fuiyoh, today at 17:07

    Just give them the trophy and Haaland the top goalscorer

    • Reply posted by Pep_Guardiola, today at 17:09

      Pep_Guardiola replied:
      💙💙💙

  • Comment posted by man-q-neon, today at 17:16

    Never got out of first gear and still thrashed Fulham.Super City

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 17:11

    Beast of a man 🍻🍻

  • Comment posted by laugh a minute, today at 17:08

    This lot could win the league .

    • Reply posted by Economic minister for flatlining, today at 17:10

      Economic minister for flatlining replied:
      Which one :))

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 17:13

    Feed the beast..............................

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:11

    I dont think you can talk about VAR when Man United has VAR in their pocket. Good to see them in mid table just ahead of Chelsea

    • Reply posted by Anfield gr8, today at 17:18

      Anfield gr8 replied:
      Exactly City's second goal was exactly how it happened last season at the Manchester derby ( Bruno and Rashford) Varchester indeed