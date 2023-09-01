Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City await news on whether Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden have recovered from a gastric illness that hampered them both last week.

Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones remain on the sidelines.

Fulham defenders Calvin Bassey and Tim Ream return after suspension, while new signing Timothy Castagne is available to make his debut.

Tom Cairney will be assessed, but Willian and Sasa Lukic are not yet ready to return.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

A victory for Manchester City would see them tie their own record for the most consecutive wins in English football against an opponent (15), which they currently hold versus Watford.

Fulham are without a win in 20 matches versus City since a 3-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium in April 2009.

The Cottagers have scored only two goals in their last nine games against City, conceding 27.

City have scored in their last 30 games against Fulham in all competitions dating back to 0-0 draw in March 2004.

Manchester City

Manchester City are looking to win their opening four matches to a top-flight season for the eighth time, and for the first since 2016-17. However, the only time they have gone on to win the title having done so was in the 2011-12 campaign under Roberto Mancini.

City have won a club record 17 consecutive home matches in all competitions in 2023 by an aggregate score of 55-7.

They have won 34 of their last 36 games at the Etihad with the two exceptions coming in back-to-back league games last season: 1-2 versus Brentford and 1-1 against Everton.

Julian Alvarez has scored 13 goals in 13 home starts for City in all competitions.

Erling Haaland has netted 35 goals in 27 home appearances for City in all competitions, but he's failed to score in his last four at the Etihad.

Fulham