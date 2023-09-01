Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Brighton's new signing Carlos Baleba is available after the midfielder arrived from Lille for £23m earlier this week.

Paraguay forward Julio Enciso faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton and defender Sven Botman both face late fitness tests on their respective injury problems.

Manager Eddie Howe remains without the injured duo of Joe Willock and Emil Krafth.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Having failed to win any of their first nine Premier League matches against Brighton, Newcastle are unbeaten in the last three against the Seagulls and beat them 4-1 at St James' Park in May.

Brighton have kept eight Premier League clean sheets versus Newcastle, more than they have against any other opponent.

Brighton & Hove Albion

This is Brighton's 400th top-flight game.

Brighton suffered their first defeat of the season last week despite having 81% possession in their 3-1 loss to West Ham.

The Seagulls have had the most shots (68), shots on target (30), touches in the opposition box (159) and accumulated the most xG (7.7) in the Premier League so far this season.

They have scored in their last 19 Premier League matches, the longest current scoring streak of any top-flight club.

Pascal Gross became Brighton's outright leading Premier League scorer when he scored his 27th goal in their defeat to West Ham.

Newcastle United