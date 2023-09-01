Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Brentford defender Ben Mee, who returned from a calf injury in the EFL Cup in midweek, could make his first Premier League appearance of the season.

Mikkel Damsgaard could also be back, having missed last week's draw against Crystal Palace.

Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste are long-term injuries.

Bournemouth have a lengthy injury list, which includes Tyler Adams, Adam Smith, Dango Outtara and Marcus Tavernier.

Midfielder Alex Scott, who signed from Bristol City for a reported fee of £25m last month, is still a few weeks away from making his debut due to a knee injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's only win in their last 15 away games against Brentford came in October 2005, when they won 2-0 at Griffin Park in the third tier.

The Cherries' only win in their last seven matches against Brentford in all competitions was a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals in May 2021. Brentford won the second leg 3-1 to book their place at Wembley.

Brentford

Since the start of last season, no team has dropped more points from winning positions in Premier League home games than Brentford's 15, level with Nottingham Forest.

The Bees' only defeat in their last 17 home matches in the top flight was a 2-1 loss against Newcastle United on 8 April.

They have scored in each of their last 15 Premier League home matches since a 0-0 draw against Chelsea on 19 October 2022. Only Manchester City are on a longer running top-flight home scoring streak.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have scored 32 Premier League goals between them (16 each), the same number as Ivan Toney.

Bournemouth