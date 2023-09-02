Match ends, Livingston 1, St. Mirren 1.
St Mirren moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a dramatic late draw with Livingston in West Lothian.
In a game devoid of quality chances, it looked like the hosts had missed their best chance to take victory when Bruce Anderson's second-half goal was ruled out for offside.
But Luiyi De Lucas' late tap-in, following Mohammed Sangare's cut-back, looked like consigning stuttering St Mirren to defeat for the first time this season.
That all changed though when Stav Nahmani's 95th-minute equaliser gave both sides a share of the points.
The Buddies move a point ahead of Celtic and Motherwell before their games tomorrow, while Livingston sit seventh.
The fact both sides remained unchanged suggested both managers were more than happy with their line-ups after strong showings last weekend.
But up until the final few moments David Martindale and Stephen Robinson cut frustrated figures on the touchline as their charges failed to take control of a scrappy game.
There was very little rhythm to a stop-start match, which threatened to be overshadowed by a nasty-looking head injury to Andrew Shinnie. Thankfully, the Livi midfielder appeared at half-time to give a thumbs up to a nervous crowd.
As the game entered stoppage-time it appeared De Lucas' first-ever Livingston goal would be the winner in a match in which neither side had truly done enough to merit victory. The Dominican Republic international showed predatory instincts to arrive at the front post and knock in Sangare's cut-back.
But this St Mirren team refuses to give in and when Ryan Strain clipped a cross to the back post, Alex Gogic knocked it back in and Nahmani ghosted in to nod past a helpless Shamal George.
Player of the Match - Jamie Brandon (Livingston)
Dreadful game, dramatic end - analysis
Both sides were "lucky to have nil" at half-time, according to BBC pundit Stephen Craigan.
That might have been a little harsh, but there was only one chance in that half that might make the Sportscene highlights - a header from Greg Kiltie that George did well to save.
Perhaps this was simply a case of two evenly-matched teams cancelling each other out, and the sticky, dry plastic pitch didn't help matters either.
As a result, both sides repeatedly lofted the ball skyward, and both goals came from lumps into the box from free-kicks.
Ultimately, this was more a show of character than football, and two tough-to-beat teams couldn't be beaten.
What they said
Livingston boss David Martindale: "Fair play to St Mirren. They put us under pressure after we scored and we have to deal with the ball into our box better. We take it on the chin.
"I felt for the boys a little. I felt over the piece we deserved a wee bit more from the game. I felt we had better chances, better entries into the opponent's box. We have to do better ourselves in terms of execution when we do get in there. We were a bit unlucky to come away from a point.
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We weren't at our fluent best, no doubt. Livi make it very difficult. That's a credit, not a criticism. Taking a point here is a good point and keeps our run going. It shows our character. When you aren't at your top, can you get something out of it? We did today.
"It was a game of no chances. Not many shots on target, Zach [Hemming] had one save. There wasn't a lot between the sides and a draw is a fair result. We didn't deserve to win, we weren't on top of our game, but these boys never fail to surprise me.
What's next?
Livingston visit Ross County on Saturday, 16 September, while St Mirren face the shorter trip to Motherwell on the same day (both 15:00 BST).
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1George
- 23De Lucas
- 6ObileyeBooked at 60mins
- 5Devlin
- 12BrandonBooked at 90mins
- 18Holt
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forSangareat 24'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 29Penrice
- 8PittmanSubstituted forKellyat 82'minutes
- 19NoubleSubstituted forMackayat 90+3'minutes
- 28GuthrieSubstituted forAndersonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Parkes
- 9Anderson
- 10Kelly
- 11Mackay
- 16Bradley
- 20Sangare
- 25Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 32Hamilton
- 40Lawal
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Hemming
- 22Fraser
- 13Gogic
- 5TaylorBooked at 44minsSubstituted forDunneat 45'minutes
- 23Strain
- 17BaccusSubstituted forJamiesonat 80'minutes
- 15Boyd-Munce
- 3Tanser
- 10McMenaminSubstituted forBoltonat 80'minutes
- 20OlusanyaSubstituted forNahmaniat 80'minutes
- 11KiltieSubstituted forGreiveat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bolton
- 8Flynn
- 16Small
- 18Dunne
- 19Nahmani
- 21Greive
- 24Jamieson
- 29Lennon
- 36Kelly
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 2,075
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 1, St. Mirren 1.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, St. Mirren 1. Stav Nahmani (St. Mirren) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Gogic with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Booking
Jamie Brandon (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Brandon (Livingston).
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Caolan Boyd-Munce.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Daniel Mackay replaces Joel Nouble.
Post update
Foul by Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston).
Post update
Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, St. Mirren 0. Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohammed Sangare following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohammed Sangare (Livingston) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Devlin with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Post update
Jamie Brandon (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Stav Nahmani (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Jamieson.
Post update
Michael Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ayo Obileye (Livingston).
Player of the match
GogicAlex Gogic
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameKellyAverage rating
8.76
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number23Player nameDe LucasAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number5Player nameDevlinAverage rating
3.11
- Squad number11Player nameMackayAverage rating
2.60
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
1.59
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
1.45
- Squad number20Player nameSangareAverage rating
1.32
- Squad number28Player nameGuthrieAverage rating
1.28
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
1.28
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
1.24
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
1.24
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
1.24
- Squad number12Player nameBrandonAverage rating
1.14
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
9.38
- Squad number10Player nameMcMenaminAverage rating
9.35
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
9.33
- Squad number19Player nameNahmaniAverage rating
9.25
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
9.25
- Squad number21Player nameGreiveAverage rating
9.20
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
9.19
- Squad number20Player nameOlusanyaAverage rating
9.18
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
9.12
- Squad number23Player nameStrainAverage rating
9.00
- Squad number1Player nameHemmingAverage rating
8.95
- Squad number17Player nameBaccusAverage rating
8.87
- Squad number15Player nameBoyd-MunceAverage rating
8.80
- Squad number24Player nameJamiesonAverage rating
8.70
- Squad number2Player nameBoltonAverage rating
8.67
- Squad number18Player nameDunneAverage rating
7.90