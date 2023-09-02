Match ends, Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 1.
Simon Murray's header ultimately secured Ross County's second Scottish Premiership win of the season but the game was overshadowed by Kilmarnock's controversially ruled-out goal and missed penalty.
Stuart Findlay netted as the Rugby Park side trailed, but referee Kevin Clancy blew immediately for Josh Reid's shirt pull on Brad Lyons.
The resulting spot-kick was taken by Danny Armstrong and saved by Ross Laidlaw.
The Murray goal early in the second half that settled the contest came from Yan Dhanda's teasing free-kick and moved County on to six points from four games - two more than Killie.
Malky Mackay's side are sixth with Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock ninth but Sunday's games may alter that going into the international break.
The first half's main talking point came after Findlay poked the ball away with Murray in close quarters and the County forward hit the deck. Referee Clancy pointed to the spot but was persuaded by his VAR colleagues to look at the incident again and ultimately went back on his original call.
For Kilmarnock, Matty Kennedy had an effort blocked and David Watson and Brad Lyons drew saves from Laidlaw.
County struggled to offer much punch in attack themselves, but Dhanda's delicious delivery unlocked the game, the ball arriving with just the right amount of pace for Murray to direct it goalwards.
And County should have doubled their lead when Baldwin ventured forward and laid on a pass that Jordan White blazed over.
Suspicions were raised when Will Nightingale got a hold of Findlay's shirt in the box but nothing was given and Kyle Turner tested Dennis at the other end moments later.
Magennis found the necessary space to get away a shot but Laidlaw kept his clean sheet intact.
And then came the incident that would ultimately seal Killie's fate. Findlay celebrated after beating Laidlaw with a header from Kennedy's free-kick but could not believe his eyes as referee Clancy pointed to the spot. Armstrong struck low but Laidlaw was equal to it.
And the keeper excelled again when he turned substitute Marley Watkins' header out for a corner late on.
Player of the match - Ross Laidlaw
Referee call a bitter pill for Killie to swallow - analysis
Kilmarnock were left bemused by the decision not to allow Findlay's goal to stand but they still had it within their gift to find the net with the Armstrong penalty.
Overall, the hosts had the better chances, but their accuracy and composure let them down and they came up against a goalkeeper in inspired form.
The game had been crying out for one moment of quality before the Dhanda set piece for the Murray goal and County were resolute thereafter. Afterwards, Ross County were resolute.
Three points on the road are always welcome but wins like this one could have a big bearing on where the Staggies end up this season.
What the managers said
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Fantastic, really good result. It's a statement. Kilmarnock are a really tough team to play. To come in and get the win, I'm really delighted. We stood really firm; defended really doggedly.
"To be fair, Kevin Clancy blows very early; before the ball goes anywhere near somebody's head. It looks rough justice. That's the rules that VAR has imposed. If I'm Derek [McInnes], I'm absolutely gutted with it. If you actually read the instruction that they're all due to take, the referee did the correct thing."
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Dennis
- 5MayoSubstituted forWrightat 89'minutes
- 17Findlay
- 6Deas
- 11Armstrong
- 12WatsonSubstituted forMcKenzieat 66'minutes
- 16Magennis
- 8LyonsSubstituted forMurrayat 89'minutes
- 19DaviesSubstituted forDallasat 66'minutes
- 10Kennedy
- 23WatkinsSubstituted forCameronat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Wright
- 7McKenzie
- 14Sanders
- 15Murray
- 18Cameron
- 20O'Hara
- 21Dallas
- 25Warnock
- 31Polworth
Ross County
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 35Nightingale
- 5Baldwin
- 42Leak
- 4BrownBooked at 87mins
- 7TurnerSubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
- 2RandallBooked at 33mins
- 10DhandaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forLoturiat 72'minutes
- 43ReidBooked at 85minsSubstituted forHarmonat 89'minutes
- 26White
- 15MurrayBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBrophyat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Purrington
- 11Sims
- 14Loturi
- 16Harmon
- 17Henderson
- 18High
- 21Munro
- 27Brophy
- 30Smith
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 5,258
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 1.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Matthew Kennedy.
Post update
Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Leak (Ross County).
Post update
Robbie Deas (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Ross County).
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by George Harmon.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Dylan Smith replaces Kyle Turner.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Marley Watkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Joe Wright replaces Lewis Mayo.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Brad Lyons.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. George Harmon replaces Josh Reid.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy with a cross.
Booking
James Brown (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kyle Magennis (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by James Brown (Ross County).
Post update
Penalty saved! Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Josh Reid (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Player of the match
RandallConnor Randall
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMayoAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number19Player nameDaviesAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number21Player nameDallasAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number17Player nameFindlayAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number10Player nameKennedyAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number8Player nameLyonsAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number1Player nameDennisAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number23Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number16Player nameMagennisAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number12Player nameWatsonAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number6Player nameDeasAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number18Player nameCameronAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number4Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
4.25
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
9.31
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
9.11
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
8.75
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
8.44
- Squad number42Player nameLeakAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number30Player nameSmithAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number43Player nameReidAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number4Player nameBrownAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number7Player nameTurnerAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number27Player nameBrophyAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number35Player nameNightingaleAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.79