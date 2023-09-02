Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock0Ross CountyRoss County1

Kilmarnock 0-1 Ross County: Murray goal settles match after hosts' penalty controversy

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Simon Murray scores for Kilmarnock against Ross County
Simon Murray (second from left) scored his first Scottish Premiership goal of the season at Rugby Park

Simon Murray's header ultimately secured Ross County's second Scottish Premiership win of the season but the game was overshadowed by Kilmarnock's controversially ruled-out goal and missed penalty.

Stuart Findlay netted as the Rugby Park side trailed, but referee Kevin Clancy blew immediately for Josh Reid's shirt pull on Brad Lyons.

The resulting spot-kick was taken by Danny Armstrong and saved by Ross Laidlaw.

The Murray goal early in the second half that settled the contest came from Yan Dhanda's teasing free-kick and moved County on to six points from four games - two more than Killie.

Malky Mackay's side are sixth with Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock ninth but Sunday's games may alter that going into the international break.

The first half's main talking point came after Findlay poked the ball away with Murray in close quarters and the County forward hit the deck. Referee Clancy pointed to the spot but was persuaded by his VAR colleagues to look at the incident again and ultimately went back on his original call.

For Kilmarnock, Matty Kennedy had an effort blocked and David Watson and Brad Lyons drew saves from Laidlaw.

County struggled to offer much punch in attack themselves, but Dhanda's delicious delivery unlocked the game, the ball arriving with just the right amount of pace for Murray to direct it goalwards.

And County should have doubled their lead when Baldwin ventured forward and laid on a pass that Jordan White blazed over.

Suspicions were raised when Will Nightingale got a hold of Findlay's shirt in the box but nothing was given and Kyle Turner tested Dennis at the other end moments later.

Magennis found the necessary space to get away a shot but Laidlaw kept his clean sheet intact.

And then came the incident that would ultimately seal Killie's fate. Findlay celebrated after beating Laidlaw with a header from Kennedy's free-kick but could not believe his eyes as referee Clancy pointed to the spot. Armstrong struck low but Laidlaw was equal to it.

And the keeper excelled again when he turned substitute Marley Watkins' header out for a corner late on.

Player of the match - Ross Laidlaw

Ross County players celebrating with goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw
The Ross County goalkeeper (middle) made some fine saves, none more so than the penalty block

Referee call a bitter pill for Killie to swallow - analysis

Kilmarnock were left bemused by the decision not to allow Findlay's goal to stand but they still had it within their gift to find the net with the Armstrong penalty.

Overall, the hosts had the better chances, but their accuracy and composure let them down and they came up against a goalkeeper in inspired form.

The game had been crying out for one moment of quality before the Dhanda set piece for the Murray goal and County were resolute thereafter. Afterwards, Ross County were resolute.

Three points on the road are always welcome but wins like this one could have a big bearing on where the Staggies end up this season.

What the managers said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Fantastic, really good result. It's a statement. Kilmarnock are a really tough team to play. To come in and get the win, I'm really delighted. We stood really firm; defended really doggedly.

"To be fair, Kevin Clancy blows very early; before the ball goes anywhere near somebody's head. It looks rough justice. That's the rules that VAR has imposed. If I'm Derek [McInnes], I'm absolutely gutted with it. If you actually read the instruction that they're all due to take, the referee did the correct thing."

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Dennis
  • 5MayoSubstituted forWrightat 89'minutes
  • 17Findlay
  • 6Deas
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12WatsonSubstituted forMcKenzieat 66'minutes
  • 16Magennis
  • 8LyonsSubstituted forMurrayat 89'minutes
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forDallasat 66'minutes
  • 10Kennedy
  • 23WatkinsSubstituted forCameronat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Wright
  • 7McKenzie
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 18Cameron
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Dallas
  • 25Warnock
  • 31Polworth

Ross County

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 35Nightingale
  • 5Baldwin
  • 42Leak
  • 4BrownBooked at 87mins
  • 7TurnerSubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
  • 2RandallBooked at 33mins
  • 10DhandaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forLoturiat 72'minutes
  • 43ReidBooked at 85minsSubstituted forHarmonat 89'minutes
  • 26White
  • 15MurrayBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBrophyat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 11Sims
  • 14Loturi
  • 16Harmon
  • 17Henderson
  • 18High
  • 21Munro
  • 27Brophy
  • 30Smith
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
5,258

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home14
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Matthew Kennedy.

  4. Post update

    Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Leak (Ross County).

  6. Post update

    Robbie Deas (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Ross County).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by George Harmon.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Dylan Smith replaces Kyle Turner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Marley Watkins.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Joe Wright replaces Lewis Mayo.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Brad Lyons.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. George Harmon replaces Josh Reid.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy with a cross.

  16. Booking

    James Brown (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Kyle Magennis (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by James Brown (Ross County).

  19. Post update

    Penalty saved! Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Booking

    Josh Reid (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

RandallConnor Randall

with an average of 9.31

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number5Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    7.58

  2. Squad number19Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.13

  3. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    6.50

  4. Squad number21Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number17Player nameFindlay
    Average rating

    5.94

  6. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    5.64

  7. Squad number10Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number8Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    5.31

  9. Squad number1Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    5.29

  10. Squad number23Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.15

  11. Squad number16Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    4.92

  12. Squad number12Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    4.82

  13. Squad number6Player nameDeas
    Average rating

    4.57

  14. Squad number18Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    4.50

  15. Squad number4Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.25

  16. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    4.25

Ross County

  1. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    9.31

  2. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    9.11

  3. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    8.75

  4. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    8.44

  5. Squad number42Player nameLeak
    Average rating

    8.38

  6. Squad number30Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    8.36

  7. Squad number43Player nameReid
    Average rating

    8.31

  8. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    8.21

  9. Squad number4Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    8.15

  10. Squad number7Player nameTurner
    Average rating

    8.15

  11. Squad number27Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    8.08

  12. Squad number35Player nameNightingale
    Average rating

    7.88

  13. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    7.82

  14. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    7.67

  15. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.79

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport