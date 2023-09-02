Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Simon Murray (second from left) scored his first Scottish Premiership goal of the season at Rugby Park

Simon Murray's header ultimately secured Ross County's second Scottish Premiership win of the season but the game was overshadowed by Kilmarnock's controversially ruled-out goal and missed penalty.

Stuart Findlay netted as the Rugby Park side trailed, but referee Kevin Clancy blew immediately for Josh Reid's shirt pull on Brad Lyons.

The resulting spot-kick was taken by Danny Armstrong and saved by Ross Laidlaw.

The Murray goal early in the second half that settled the contest came from Yan Dhanda's teasing free-kick and moved County on to six points from four games - two more than Killie.

Malky Mackay's side are sixth with Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock ninth but Sunday's games may alter that going into the international break.

The first half's main talking point came after Findlay poked the ball away with Murray in close quarters and the County forward hit the deck. Referee Clancy pointed to the spot but was persuaded by his VAR colleagues to look at the incident again and ultimately went back on his original call.

For Kilmarnock, Matty Kennedy had an effort blocked and David Watson and Brad Lyons drew saves from Laidlaw.

County struggled to offer much punch in attack themselves, but Dhanda's delicious delivery unlocked the game, the ball arriving with just the right amount of pace for Murray to direct it goalwards.

And County should have doubled their lead when Baldwin ventured forward and laid on a pass that Jordan White blazed over.

Suspicions were raised when Will Nightingale got a hold of Findlay's shirt in the box but nothing was given and Kyle Turner tested Dennis at the other end moments later.

Magennis found the necessary space to get away a shot but Laidlaw kept his clean sheet intact.

And then came the incident that would ultimately seal Killie's fate. Findlay celebrated after beating Laidlaw with a header from Kennedy's free-kick but could not believe his eyes as referee Clancy pointed to the spot. Armstrong struck low but Laidlaw was equal to it.

And the keeper excelled again when he turned substitute Marley Watkins' header out for a corner late on.

Player of the match - Ross Laidlaw

The Ross County goalkeeper (middle) made some fine saves, none more so than the penalty block

Referee call a bitter pill for Killie to swallow - analysis

Kilmarnock were left bemused by the decision not to allow Findlay's goal to stand but they still had it within their gift to find the net with the Armstrong penalty.

Overall, the hosts had the better chances, but their accuracy and composure let them down and they came up against a goalkeeper in inspired form.

The game had been crying out for one moment of quality before the Dhanda set piece for the Murray goal and County were resolute thereafter. Afterwards, Ross County were resolute.

Three points on the road are always welcome but wins like this one could have a big bearing on where the Staggies end up this season.

What the managers said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Fantastic, really good result. It's a statement. Kilmarnock are a really tough team to play. To come in and get the win, I'm really delighted. We stood really firm; defended really doggedly.

"To be fair, Kevin Clancy blows very early; before the ball goes anywhere near somebody's head. It looks rough justice. That's the rules that VAR has imposed. If I'm Derek [McInnes], I'm absolutely gutted with it. If you actually read the instruction that they're all due to take, the referee did the correct thing."

