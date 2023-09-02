Close menu
League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons5401128412
2Gillingham540143112
3Accrington531184410
4Notts County531199010
5Wimbledon52307259
6Newport530212849
7Mansfield523011749
8Swindon422015878
9Barrow52216518
10Wrexham6141141407
11Salford52128807
12Morecambe521256-17
13Bradford521246-27
14Crawley521249-57
15Crewe513110916
16Grimsby51316516
17Harrogate520346-26
18Walsall5122810-25
19Tranmere611489-14
20Stockport511357-24
21Forest Green511338-54
22Colchester410367-13
23Sutton United5104710-33
24Doncaster5014412-81
View full League Two table

