Close menu
League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth0PeterboroughPeterborough United0

Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 2Swanson
  • 5Poole
  • 18Shaughnessy
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 16Morrell
  • 7Pack
  • 11Whyte
  • 15Saydee
  • 25Kamara
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 4Towler
  • 8Robertson
  • 20Raggett
  • 21Sparkes
  • 24Devlin
  • 31Schofield
  • 32Lane

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bilokapic
  • 30Kioso
  • 4Edwards
  • 6Crichlow
  • 3Burrows
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 27Collins
  • 11Poku
  • 14Randall
  • 17Jones
  • 10Mason-Clark

Substitutes

  • 2Katongo
  • 5Knight
  • 8De Havilland
  • 15Sturge
  • 16Ajiboye
  • 23Corbett
  • 25Talley
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joe Morrell (Portsmouth).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).

  4. Post update

    Archie Collins (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd641185313
2Exeter632172511
3Bolton6321106411
4Lincoln City632195411
5Stevenage632153211
6Port Vale632159-411
7Portsmouth624061510
8Derby6312106410
9Peterborough631276110
10Shrewsbury631244010
11Cambridge53027439
12Barnsley622212758
13Northampton62225508
14Wycombe622259-48
15Blackpool614123-17
16Bristol Rovers613257-26
17Reading52034405
18Leyton Orient612348-45
19Charlton611458-34
20Wigan63219543
21Carlisle603326-43
22Burton603328-63
23Fleetwood602428-62
24Cheltenham602406-62
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC