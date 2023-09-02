Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Norris
- 2Swanson
- 5Poole
- 18Shaughnessy
- 6Ogilvie
- 16Morrell
- 7Pack
- 11Whyte
- 15Saydee
- 25Kamara
- 9Bishop
Substitutes
- 4Towler
- 8Robertson
- 20Raggett
- 21Sparkes
- 24Devlin
- 31Schofield
- 32Lane
Peterborough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bilokapic
- 30Kioso
- 4Edwards
- 6Crichlow
- 3Burrows
- 22Kyprianou
- 27Collins
- 11Poku
- 14Randall
- 17Jones
- 10Mason-Clark
Substitutes
- 2Katongo
- 5Knight
- 8De Havilland
- 15Sturge
- 16Ajiboye
- 23Corbett
- 25Talley
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Joe Morrell (Portsmouth).
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).
Archie Collins (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
