League One
BurtonBurton Albion0ExeterExeter City0

Burton Albion v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Crocombe
  • 2Brayford
  • 5Hughes
  • 12Moon
  • 22Caprice
  • 16Chauke
  • 7Powell
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 37Hamer
  • 10Gordon
  • 17Helm

Substitutes

  • 3Seddon
  • 6Sweeney
  • 8Harper
  • 14Walker
  • 15Lubala
  • 24Baah
  • 30Blackman

Exeter

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sinisalo
  • 26Sweeney
  • 4Aimson
  • 5Hartridge
  • 14Niskanen
  • 8Trevitt
  • 6Carroll
  • 3Jules
  • 21Rankine
  • 12Cole
  • 7Mitchell

Substitutes

  • 10Muskwe
  • 19Cox
  • 23Taylor
  • 31Harper
  • 33Woods
  • 36Beardmore
  • 47Richards
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Burton Albion. Josh Gordon tries a through ball, but Adedeji Oshilaja is caught offside.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd641185313
2Exeter632172511
3Bolton6321106411
4Lincoln City632195411
5Stevenage632153211
6Port Vale632159-411
7Portsmouth624061510
8Derby6312106410
9Peterborough631276110
10Shrewsbury631244010
11Cambridge53027439
12Barnsley622212758
13Northampton62225508
14Wycombe622259-48
15Blackpool614123-17
16Bristol Rovers613257-26
17Reading52034405
18Leyton Orient612348-45
19Charlton611458-34
20Wigan63219543
21Carlisle603326-43
22Burton603328-63
23Fleetwood602428-62
24Cheltenham602406-62
View full League One table

