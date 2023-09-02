Bristol Rovers v Lincoln City

Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Cox
- 42Hunt
- 5Wilson
- 25Crama
- 32Friend
- 22Bogarde
- 15Woods
- 6Finley
- 11Thomas
- 20Brown
- 10Collins
Substitutes
- 4Grant
- 7Sinclair
- 9Marquis
- 17Taylor
- 19Vale
- 21Evans
- 35Hall
Lincoln City
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Jensen
- 25Mitchell
- 5Jackson
- 23Roughan
- 2Sørensen
- 6Erhahon
- 11Hamilton
- 16Burroughs
- 7Hackett-Fairchild
- 14Mândroiu
- 8Smith
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 10Bishop
- 12Wright
- 17Duffy
- 22Eyoma
- 26Gallagher
- 27Makama
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Match report will appear here