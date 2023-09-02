Close menu
League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: Memorial Stadium, England

Bristol Rovers v Lincoln City

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Cox
  • 42Hunt
  • 5Wilson
  • 25Crama
  • 32Friend
  • 22Bogarde
  • 15Woods
  • 6Finley
  • 11Thomas
  • 20Brown
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 4Grant
  • 7Sinclair
  • 9Marquis
  • 17Taylor
  • 19Vale
  • 21Evans
  • 35Hall

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Jensen
  • 25Mitchell
  • 5Jackson
  • 23Roughan
  • 2Sørensen
  • 6Erhahon
  • 11Hamilton
  • 16Burroughs
  • 7Hackett-Fairchild
  • 14Mândroiu
  • 8Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 10Bishop
  • 12Wright
  • 17Duffy
  • 22Eyoma
  • 26Gallagher
  • 27Makama
Referee:
Lewis Smith

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd641185313
2Exeter632172511
3Bolton6321106411
4Lincoln City632195411
5Stevenage632153211
6Port Vale632159-411
7Portsmouth624061510
8Derby6312106410
9Peterborough631276110
10Shrewsbury631244010
11Cambridge53027439
12Barnsley622212758
13Northampton62225508
14Wycombe622259-48
15Blackpool614123-17
16Bristol Rovers613257-26
17Reading52034405
18Leyton Orient612348-45
19Charlton611458-34
20Wigan63219543
21Carlisle603326-43
22Burton603328-63
23Fleetwood602428-62
24Cheltenham602406-62
