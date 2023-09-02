Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town0BarnsleyBarnsley0

Cheltenham Town v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 33Davies
  • 6Freestone
  • 3Williams
  • 23Bonds
  • 8Sercombe
  • 15Ferry
  • 11Street
  • 10Keena
  • 9Goodwin

Substitutes

  • 5Bevan
  • 14Thompson
  • 16Adshead
  • 20Harris
  • 25Peupion
  • 26Williams
  • 38Butler-Oyedeji

Barnsley

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Roberts
  • 4Lopata
  • 41Shepherd
  • 2Williams
  • 3Russell
  • 17Cotter
  • 30Phillips
  • 8Kane
  • 7Cadden
  • 44Cole
  • 45McAtee

Substitutes

  • 6de Gevigney
  • 19Marsh
  • 23Killip
  • 26McCart
  • 32Nejman
  • 36Watters
  • 38Chapman
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Liam Roberts.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Street (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aidan Keena with a headed pass.

  3. Post update

    Kacper Lopata (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jon Russell (Barnsley).

  6. Post update

    Elliott Bonds (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kacper Lopata (Barnsley).

  8. Post update

    Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Barnsley) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Goodwin.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Williams (Barnsley).

  13. Post update

    Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Phillips (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Herbie Kane.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. John McAtee (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Barry Cotter with a headed pass.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd641185313
2Exeter632172511
3Bolton6321106411
4Lincoln City632195411
5Stevenage632153211
6Port Vale632159-411
7Portsmouth624061510
8Derby6312106410
9Peterborough631276110
10Shrewsbury631244010
11Wycombe631269-310
12Cambridge53027439
13Blackpool62313309
14Barnsley622212758
15Northampton621356-17
16Bristol Rovers613257-26
17Reading52034405
18Leyton Orient612348-45
19Charlton611458-34
20Carlisle603326-43
21Burton603328-63
22Wigan63129632
23Fleetwood602428-62
24Cheltenham602406-62
View full League One table

Top Stories

