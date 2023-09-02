Cheltenham Town v Barnsley

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Liam Roberts.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Southwood
- 2Long
- 33Davies
- 6Freestone
- 3Williams
- 23Bonds
- 8Sercombe
- 15Ferry
- 11Street
- 10Keena
- 9Goodwin
Substitutes
- 5Bevan
- 14Thompson
- 16Adshead
- 20Harris
- 25Peupion
- 26Williams
- 38Butler-Oyedeji
Barnsley
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Roberts
- 4Lopata
- 41Shepherd
- 2Williams
- 3Russell
- 17Cotter
- 30Phillips
- 8Kane
- 7Cadden
- 44Cole
- 45McAtee
Substitutes
- 6de Gevigney
- 19Marsh
- 23Killip
- 26McCart
- 32Nejman
- 36Watters
- 38Chapman
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aidan Keena with a headed pass.
Kacper Lopata (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town).
Foul by Jon Russell (Barnsley).
Elliott Bonds (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kacper Lopata (Barnsley).
Post update
Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Barnsley) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Goodwin.
Attempt missed. Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Jordan Williams (Barnsley).
Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Adam Phillips (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
Attempt missed. John McAtee (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Barry Cotter with a headed pass.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.