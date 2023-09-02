Cheltenham Town v Barnsley

Foul by Jordan Williams (Barnsley).
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Southwood
- 2Long
- 33Davies
- 6Freestone
- 15Ferry
- 23Bonds
- 8Sercombe
- 3Williams
- 11Street
- 10Keena
- 9Goodwin
Substitutes
- 5Bevan
- 14Thompson
- 16Adshead
- 20Harris
- 25Peupion
- 26Williams
- 38Butler-Oyedeji
Barnsley
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Roberts
- 4Lopata
- 41Shepherd
- 2Williams
- 3Russell
- 17Cotter
- 30Phillips
- 8Kane
- 7Cadden
- 44Cole
- 45McAtee
Substitutes
- 6de Gevigney
- 19Marsh
- 23Killip
- 26McCart
- 32Nejman
- 36Watters
- 38Chapman
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. John McAtee (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Barry Cotter with a headed pass.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.