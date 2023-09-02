Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town0BarnsleyBarnsley0

Cheltenham Town v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 33Davies
  • 6Freestone
  • 15Ferry
  • 23Bonds
  • 8Sercombe
  • 3Williams
  • 11Street
  • 10Keena
  • 9Goodwin

Substitutes

  • 5Bevan
  • 14Thompson
  • 16Adshead
  • 20Harris
  • 25Peupion
  • 26Williams
  • 38Butler-Oyedeji

Barnsley

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Roberts
  • 4Lopata
  • 41Shepherd
  • 2Williams
  • 3Russell
  • 17Cotter
  • 30Phillips
  • 8Kane
  • 7Cadden
  • 44Cole
  • 45McAtee

Substitutes

  • 6de Gevigney
  • 19Marsh
  • 23Killip
  • 26McCart
  • 32Nejman
  • 36Watters
  • 38Chapman
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Williams (Barnsley).

  2. Post update

    Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. John McAtee (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Barry Cotter with a headed pass.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd641185313
2Exeter632172511
3Bolton6321106411
4Lincoln City632195411
5Stevenage632153211
6Port Vale632159-411
7Portsmouth624061510
8Derby6312106410
9Peterborough631276110
10Shrewsbury631244010
11Cambridge53027439
12Barnsley622212758
13Northampton62225508
14Wycombe622259-48
15Blackpool614123-17
16Bristol Rovers613257-26
17Reading52034405
18Leyton Orient612348-45
19Charlton611458-34
20Wigan63219543
21Carlisle603326-43
22Burton603328-63
23Fleetwood602428-62
24Cheltenham602406-62
View full League One table

