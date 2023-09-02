Close menu
League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers0DerbyDerby County0

Bolton Wanderers v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Baxter
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 18Toal
  • 4Thomason
  • 12Dacres-Cogley
  • 22Dempsey
  • 8Sheehan
  • 27Williams
  • 14Adeboyejo
  • 10Charles

Substitutes

  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 9Bödvarsson
  • 11Nlundulu
  • 15Forrester
  • 16Morley
  • 19Maghoma
  • 35Jerome

Derby

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 34Rooney
  • 35Nelson
  • 20Elder
  • 11Méndez-Laing
  • 12Smith
  • 4Hourihane
  • 22Fornah
  • 3Forsyth
  • 14Washington
  • 10Waghorn

Substitutes

  • 5Bradley
  • 6Cashin
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 9Collins
  • 19John-Jules
  • 31Vickers
  • 36Radcliffe
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd641185313
2Exeter632172511
3Bolton6321106411
4Lincoln City632195411
5Stevenage632153211
6Port Vale632159-411
7Portsmouth624061510
8Derby6312106410
9Peterborough631276110
10Shrewsbury631244010
11Cambridge53027439
12Barnsley622212758
13Northampton62225508
14Wycombe622259-48
15Blackpool614123-17
16Bristol Rovers613257-26
17Reading52034405
18Leyton Orient612348-45
19Charlton611458-34
20Wigan63219543
21Carlisle603326-43
22Burton603328-63
23Fleetwood602428-62
24Cheltenham602406-62
View full League One table

