Bolton Wanderers v Derby County

First Half begins.
BoltonBolton Wanderers0DerbyDerby County0
Last updated on .From the section League One
Formation 3-1-4-2
Formation 3-5-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Oxford Utd
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|13
|2
|Exeter
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|2
|5
|11
|3
|Bolton
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|4
|11
|4
|Lincoln City
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|5
|4
|11
|5
|Stevenage
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|11
|6
|Port Vale
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|9
|-4
|11
|7
|Portsmouth
|6
|2
|4
|0
|6
|1
|5
|10
|8
|Derby
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|6
|4
|10
|9
|Peterborough
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|6
|1
|10
|10
|Shrewsbury
|6
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|10
|11
|Cambridge
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Barnsley
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|7
|5
|8
|13
|Northampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|8
|14
|Wycombe
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|8
|15
|Blackpool
|6
|1
|4
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|7
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|17
|Reading
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|4
|0
|5
|18
|Leyton Orient
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|19
|Charlton
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|20
|Wigan
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|5
|4
|3
|21
|Carlisle
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|22
|Burton
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|3
|23
|Fleetwood
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|8
|-6
|2
|24
|Cheltenham
|6
|0
|2
|4
|0
|6
|-6
|2
It costs up to £27k a night and no request is too big...
Louis Theroux meets young and highly inflammatory figures
Dara O Briain’s award-winning show filmed at Dublin’s Vicar Street in 2022
A moment-by-moment account, pieced together by eyewitness testimony
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.