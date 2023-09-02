Close menu
League One
NorthamptonNorthampton Town0WycombeWycombe Wanderers0

Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Thompson
  • 22Odimayo
  • 6Sherring
  • 5Guthrie
  • 33Brough
  • 4Sowerby
  • 21Leonard
  • 11Pinnock
  • 19Bowie
  • 9Appéré
  • 7Hoskins

Substitutes

  • 3McGowan
  • 12Monthe
  • 16Simpson
  • 17McWilliams
  • 20Lintott
  • 35Dyche
  • 36Dadge

Wycombe

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Stryjek
  • 5Forino
  • 16Keogh
  • 17Low
  • 44Vincent-Young
  • 22Phillips
  • 4Scowen
  • 19Potts
  • 10Leahy
  • 12McCleary
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Breckin
  • 11Boyes
  • 13Shala
  • 18Hanlan
  • 26McCarthy
  • 29De Barr
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd641185313
2Exeter632172511
3Bolton6321106411
4Lincoln City632195411
5Stevenage632153211
6Port Vale632159-411
7Portsmouth624061510
8Derby6312106410
9Peterborough631276110
10Shrewsbury631244010
11Cambridge53027439
12Barnsley622212758
13Northampton62225508
14Wycombe622259-48
15Blackpool614123-17
16Bristol Rovers613257-26
17Reading52034405
18Leyton Orient612348-45
19Charlton611458-34
20Wigan63219543
21Carlisle603326-43
22Burton603328-63
23Fleetwood602428-62
24Cheltenham602406-62
View full League One table

