West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

First Half begins.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 3-4-3
Formation 4-2-3-1
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|5
|4
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|13
|2
|Norwich
|5
|3
|2
|0
|13
|6
|7
|11
|3
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|11
|4
|Preston
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|11
|5
|Ipswich
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|6
|Southampton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|12
|-2
|10
|7
|West Brom
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|8
|8
|Hull
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|8
|9
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|10
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|8
|11
|Sunderland
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|7
|12
|Stoke
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|1
|7
|13
|Millwall
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|7
|14
|Coventry
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|15
|Leeds
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|7
|0
|6
|16
|Watford
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|17
|Plymouth
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|5
|18
|Cardiff
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|19
|QPR
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|20
|Swansea
|5
|0
|2
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|2
|21
|Rotherham
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|2
|22
|Middlesbrough
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|23
|Huddersfield
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|2
|24
|Sheff Wed
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|1
It costs up to £27k a night and no request is too big...
Louis Theroux meets young and highly inflammatory figures
Dara O Briain’s award-winning show filmed at Dublin’s Vicar Street in 2022
A moment-by-moment account, pieced together by eyewitness testimony