Championship
LeedsLeeds United0Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Rodon
  • 21Struijk
  • 17Shackleton
  • 22Gray
  • 4Ampadu
  • 29Gnonto
  • 24Rutter
  • 10Summerville
  • 7Piroe

Substitutes

  • 5Cresswell
  • 8Kamara
  • 18Gyabi
  • 27Poveda
  • 28Darlow
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 39Spence
  • 49Joseph

Sheff Wed

Formation 5-4-1

  • 36Vásquez
  • 13Paterson
  • 23Famewo
  • 5Diaby
  • 17Bernard
  • 15Delgado
  • 11Windass
  • 8Byers
  • 10Bannan
  • 9Gregory
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 1Dawson
  • 2Palmer
  • 4Vaulks
  • 6Iorfa
  • 14Valentín
  • 19Bakinson
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 27Fletcher
  • 45Musaba
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Callum Paterson tries a through ball, but Michael Smith is caught offside.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester541073413
2Norwich5320136711
3Birmingham532073411
4Preston532063311
5Ipswich531185310
6Southampton53111012-210
7West Brom52219728
8Hull52218628
9Blackburn52216518
10Bristol City52215508
11Sunderland52129547
12Stoke52125417
13Millwall521245-17
14Coventry51315326
15Leeds51317706
16Watford51224225
17Plymouth51225505
18Cardiff512267-15
19QPR511338-54
20Swansea502369-32
21Rotherham5023510-52
22Middlesbrough502339-62
23Huddersfield502329-72
24Sheff Wed501449-51
View full Championship table

