Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland12:30SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 5Ballard
  • 13O'Nien
  • 3Cirkin
  • 24Neil
  • 39Ekwah
  • 17Ba
  • 46Dack
  • 20Clarke
  • 7Bellingham

Substitutes

  • 2Huggins
  • 9Silva Semedo
  • 18Taylor
  • 19Bennette
  • 21Pritchard
  • 23Seelt
  • 25Triantis
  • 30Bishop
  • 31Rigg

Southampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35Bednarek
  • 6Holgate
  • 3Manning
  • 16Smallbone
  • 4Downes
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 18Mara
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 23Edozie

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 7Aribo
  • 10Adams
  • 14Bree
  • 21Harwood-Bellis
  • 22Alcaraz
  • 24Charles
  • 26Fraser
  • 27Amo-Ameyaw
Referee:
David Coote

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester440073412
2Norwich4310136710
3Birmingham431062410
4Southampton4310107310
5Preston431063310
6Ipswich43018539
7West Brom42119727
8Hull42118627
9Blackburn42116517
10Stoke42025416
11Millwall420234-16
12Coventry41215325
13Leeds41217705
14Bristol City412134-15
15Watford41124224
16Plymouth41125504
17Cardiff411267-14
18Sunderland411245-14
19QPR410338-53
20Swansea402257-22
21Rotherham4013510-51
22Middlesbrough401339-61
23Huddersfield401329-71
24Sheff Wed400449-50
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport