Leicester City v Hull City

Attempt saved. Aaron Connolly (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Twine.
LeicesterLeicester City0HullHull City0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-2-3-1
Attempt saved. Aaron Connolly (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Twine.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|5
|4
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|13
|2
|Norwich
|5
|3
|2
|0
|13
|6
|7
|11
|3
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|11
|4
|Preston
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|11
|5
|Ipswich
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|6
|Southampton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|12
|-2
|10
|7
|West Brom
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|8
|8
|Hull
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|8
|9
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|10
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|8
|11
|Sunderland
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|7
|12
|Stoke
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|1
|7
|13
|Millwall
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|7
|14
|Coventry
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|15
|Leeds
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|7
|0
|6
|16
|Watford
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|17
|Plymouth
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|5
|18
|Cardiff
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|19
|QPR
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|20
|Swansea
|5
|0
|2
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|2
|21
|Rotherham
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|2
|22
|Middlesbrough
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|23
|Huddersfield
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|2
|24
|Sheff Wed
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|1
It costs up to £27k a night and no request is too big...
Louis Theroux meets young and highly inflammatory figures
Dara O Briain’s award-winning show filmed at Dublin’s Vicar Street in 2022
A moment-by-moment account, pieced together by eyewitness testimony