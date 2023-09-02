Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City12:30MillwallMillwall
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 12Drameh
  • 5Sanderson
  • 26Long
  • 3Buchanan
  • 7Bacuna
  • 6Bielik
  • 34Sunjic
  • 14Anderson
  • 28Stansfield
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 4Roberts
  • 11Miyoshi
  • 19James
  • 20Gardner
  • 23Longelo
  • 24Oakley
  • 27Khela
  • 44Aiwu

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 20Sarkic
  • 18Leonard
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 17Norton-Cuffy
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23Saville
  • 3M Wallace
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 10Flemming
  • 7Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 2McNamara
  • 11Longman
  • 14Campbell
  • 19Watmore
  • 22Emakhu
  • 24De Norre
  • 25Esse
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 45Harding
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester440073412
2Norwich4310136710
3Birmingham431062410
4Southampton4310107310
5Preston431063310
6Ipswich43018539
7West Brom42119727
8Hull42118627
9Blackburn42116517
10Stoke42025416
11Millwall420234-16
12Coventry41215325
13Leeds41217705
14Bristol City412134-15
15Watford41124224
16Plymouth41125504
17Cardiff411267-14
18Sunderland411245-14
19QPR410338-53
20Swansea402257-22
21Rotherham4013510-51
22Middlesbrough401339-61
23Huddersfield401329-71
24Sheff Wed400449-50
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport