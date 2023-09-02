Close menu
Championship
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Plymouth Argyle v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Hazard
  • 8Edwards
  • 5Pleguezuelo
  • 17Gibson
  • 29Kesler-Hayden
  • 18Azaz
  • 4Houghton
  • 20Randell
  • 10Whittaker
  • 9Hardie
  • 2Mumba

Substitutes

  • 6Scarr
  • 7Butcher
  • 11Wright
  • 14Miller
  • 16Warrington
  • 19Wright
  • 23Waine
  • 25Burton
  • 28Cundle

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pears
  • 2Brittain
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 23A Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 8Szmodics
  • 24Moran
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 6Tronstad
  • 10Dolan
  • 12Wahlstedt
  • 15Gamble
  • 16S Wharton
  • 20Leonard
  • 22Gilsenan
  • 30Garrett
  • 37Bloxham
Referee:
Stephen Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester541073413
2Norwich5320136711
3Birmingham532073411
4Preston532063311
5Ipswich531185310
6Southampton53111012-210
7West Brom52219728
8Hull52218628
9Blackburn52216518
10Bristol City52215508
11Sunderland52129547
12Stoke52125417
13Millwall521245-17
14Coventry51315326
15Leeds51317706
16Watford51224225
17Plymouth51225505
18Cardiff512267-15
19QPR511338-54
20Swansea502369-32
21Rotherham5023510-52
22Middlesbrough502339-62
23Huddersfield502329-72
24Sheff Wed501449-51
View full Championship table

