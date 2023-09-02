Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0QPRQueens Park Rangers0
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 3-4-3
Attempt blocked. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|5
|4
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|13
|2
|Norwich
|5
|3
|2
|0
|13
|6
|7
|11
|3
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|11
|4
|Preston
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|11
|5
|Ipswich
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|6
|Southampton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|12
|-2
|10
|7
|West Brom
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|8
|8
|Hull
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|8
|9
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|10
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|8
|11
|Sunderland
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|7
|12
|Stoke
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|1
|7
|13
|Millwall
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|7
|14
|Coventry
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|15
|Leeds
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|7
|0
|6
|16
|Watford
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|17
|Plymouth
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|5
|18
|Cardiff
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|19
|QPR
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|20
|Swansea
|5
|0
|2
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|2
|21
|Rotherham
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|2
|22
|Middlesbrough
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|23
|Huddersfield
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|2
|24
|Sheff Wed
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|1
