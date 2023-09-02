Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0QPRQueens Park Rangers0

Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 17McNair
  • 6Fry
  • 26Lenihan
  • 27Engel
  • 16Howson
  • 7Hackney
  • 18Silvera
  • 10Rogers
  • 11Jones
  • 9Latte Lath

Substitutes

  • 3van den Berg
  • 4Barlaser
  • 8McGree
  • 14Gilbert
  • 19Coburn
  • 23Glover
  • 28O'Brien
  • 29Greenwood
  • 57Bilongo

QPR

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Begovic
  • 2Kakay
  • 5S Cook
  • 15Fox
  • 22Paal
  • 4Colback
  • 17Dozzell
  • 8Field
  • 11Smyth
  • 30Armstrong
  • 10Chair

Substitutes

  • 6Clarke-Salter
  • 7Willock
  • 13Archer
  • 19Dixon-Bonner
  • 21Larkeche
  • 23Kelman
  • 24Duke-McKenna
  • 37Adomah
  • 38Kolli
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester541073413
2Norwich5320136711
3Birmingham532073411
4Preston532063311
5Ipswich531185310
6Southampton53111012-210
7West Brom52219728
8Hull52218628
9Blackburn52216518
10Bristol City52215508
11Sunderland52129547
12Stoke52125417
13Millwall521245-17
14Coventry51315326
15Leeds51317706
16Watford51224225
17Plymouth51225505
18Cardiff512267-15
19QPR511338-54
20Swansea502369-32
21Rotherham5023510-52
22Middlesbrough502339-62
23Huddersfield502329-72
24Sheff Wed501449-51
View full Championship table

