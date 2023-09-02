Close menu
Championship
IpswichIpswich Town15:00CardiffCardiff City
Venue: Portman Road, England

Ipswich Town v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hladky
  • 2Clarke
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 15Burgess
  • 3Davis
  • 5Morsy
  • 25Luongo
  • 7Burns
  • 10Chaplin
  • 33Broadhead
  • 27Hirst

Substitutes

  • 8Evans
  • 9Ladapo
  • 12Ball
  • 13Slicker
  • 14Taylor
  • 18Williams
  • 19Jackson
  • 20Hutchinson
  • 24Scarlett

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 38Ng
  • 5McGuinness
  • 4Goutas
  • 17Collins
  • 23Siopis
  • 8Ralls
  • 32Tanner
  • 10Ramsey
  • 22Méïté
  • 16Grant

Substitutes

  • 2Romeo
  • 6Wintle
  • 9Etete
  • 12Ugbo
  • 18Adams
  • 19Sawyers
  • 21Alnwick
  • 24Panzo
  • 27Colwill
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester440073412
2Birmingham532073411
3Norwich4310136710
4Preston431063310
5Southampton53111012-210
6Ipswich43018539
7Bristol City52215508
8Sunderland52129547
9West Brom42119727
10Hull42118627
11Blackburn42116517
12Millwall521245-17
13Stoke42025416
14Coventry41215325
15Leeds41217705
16Watford41124224
17Plymouth41125504
18Cardiff411267-14
19QPR410338-53
20Swansea502369-32
21Rotherham4013510-51
22Middlesbrough401339-61
23Huddersfield401329-71
24Sheff Wed400449-50
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport