Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for £88.5m this summer

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored an 81st-minute winner to help Real Madrid ease past Celta Vigo and maintain their 100% start in La Liga.

Bellingham headed in Joselu's flick-on to register his fourth league goal in just his third appearance.

Celta might have had an early lead but the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out Jorgen Strand Larsen's strike.

Their keeper Ivan Villar then saved Rodrygo's second-half penalty having brought the forward down in the area.

Madrid were far from their best in a frantic match and were fortunate Larsen was adjudged to have fouled visiting keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the build-up to his third-minute finish.

In the closing stages though they upped the pressure, with former Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham's header into the far corner the difference at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos.

The one blot for the visitors was a first-half injury for forward Vinicius Junior who limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring strain in the 18th minute.