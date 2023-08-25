Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo0Real MadridReal Madrid1

Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham scores late winner

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments2

Bellingham head in Real Madrid's winner
Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for £88.5m this summer

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored an 81st-minute winner to help Real Madrid ease past Celta Vigo and maintain their 100% start in La Liga.

Bellingham headed in Joselu's flick-on to register his fourth league goal in just his third appearance.

Celta might have had an early lead but the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out Jorgen Strand Larsen's strike.

Their keeper Ivan Villar then saved Rodrygo's second-half penalty having brought the forward down in the area.

Madrid were far from their best in a frantic match and were fortunate Larsen was adjudged to have fouled visiting keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the build-up to his third-minute finish.

In the closing stages though they upped the pressure, with former Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham's header into the far corner the difference at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos.

The one blot for the visitors was a first-half injury for forward Vinicius Junior who limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring strain in the 18th minute.

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Villar
  • 3Mingueza
  • 15Aidoo
  • 2Starfelt
  • 4Núñez
  • 11CerviSubstituted forSánchezat 45+2'minutes
  • 8Beltrán
  • 14de la TorreSubstituted forRodríguezat 81'minutes
  • 17Bamba
  • 18Strand LarsenSubstituted forTapiaat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Iago AspasBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 1Marchesín
  • 5Tapia
  • 6Dotor
  • 19Swedberg
  • 20Vázquez
  • 23Sánchez
  • 26García
  • 28Domínguez
  • 29Rodríguez
  • 30Sotelo

Real Madrid

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 22RüdigerBooked at 90mins
  • 4Alaba
  • 20García TorresSubstituted forNachoat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18TchouaméniSubstituted forModricat 62'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 12CamavingaSubstituted forKroosat 62'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 5Bellingham
  • 7Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forJoseluat 18'minutes
  • 11Rodrygo

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Joselu
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Díaz
  • 26Piñeiro
  • 32Paz
Referee:
Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
Attendance:
23,057

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home19
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celta Vigo 0, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celta Vigo 0, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Booking

    Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Rodríguez (Celta Vigo).

  8. Booking

    Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).

  11. Booking

    Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Joselu (Real Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Joselu (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Joseph Aidoo.

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 23:42

    🧑🏾‍🦱

  • Comment posted by London man, today at 23:41

    Great for England if he can maintain this form

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 25th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid33006159
2Rayo Vallecano22004046
3Valencia22003126
4Girona21104134
5Atl Madrid21103124
6Barcelona21102024
7Real Betis21102114
8Alavés21014403
9Osasuna21012203
10Villarreal21012203
11Real Sociedad30302203
12Ath Bilbao21012203
13Cádiz210112-13
14Las Palmas302112-12
15Mallorca201112-11
16Celta Vigo301214-31
17Getafe201103-31
18Sevilla200246-20
19Almería200215-40
20Granada200215-40
View full Spanish La Liga table

