Scotland players have stated their support for Spain's Women's World Cup-winning captain Jenni Hermoso.

Hermoso says she did not consent to be kissed by Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales after Sunday's final win over England.

Rubiales has refused to resign after kissing the forward on the lips.

Scots, including captain Rachel Corsie, posted on X: "We, as players of SWNT, stand with you @JenniHermoso and all of the Spanish National Team players."

Others included Erin Cuthbert, Claire Emslie, Jamie-Lee Napier, Lisa Evans and Lana Clelland

And Real Madrid's Caroline Weir, who recently deputised for Corsie as Scotland skipper, said on X: "Nothing should overshadow what the Spanish national team achieved. The ongoing situation is ridiculous, unacceptable and wrong. How are we still facing these issues?! I am with you @Jennihermoso."

Eighty-one players have confirmed they will not play for Spain's national team until Rubiales is removed from his post.

The Spanish government has started legal proceedings seeking to suspend the 46-year-old, while Fifa has also launched disciplinary proceedings.

BBC Scotland has approached the Scottish Football Association (SFA) for comment.