Honduran winger Luis Palma is poised to join Celtic after a £3.5m transfer fee was agreed with Greek club Aris for the 23-year-old, who will sign a four-year contract with the Scottish champions. (Mail Online) external-link

Luis Palma will join Celtic from Aris after the winger turned down a potential £1m per year salary following interest from two Saudi Arabian Pro League clubs. (Gazzetta) external-link

Lyanca is among the defensive options being considered by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, with Southampton looking to offload the 26-year-old Brazilian, who recently had a move to Besiktas collapse. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic want to sign five more players before the closure of the transfer window, with a goalkeeper, left-back, centre-forward and centre-back being targeted in addition to Aris winger Luis Palma. (Football Insider) external-link

Aberdeen have agreed a six-figure deal with Belgian Pro-League club Kortrijk to sign striker Pape Habib Gueye, with the 23-year-old Senegalese awaiting visa and work permits after agreeing personal terms with the Scottish Premiership club. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is on the cusp of a transfer to Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, with the clubs in negotiations over a fee for the 24-year-old Romania international. (One) external-link

Aberdeen-born Australia centre-half Harry Souttar could be on his way out of Leicester City with the 24-year-old yet to feature in manager Enzo Maresca's squad this season amid speculation linking him with Rangers, where he could play alongside brother John. (Daily Record) external-link

Saudi transfer journalist Saad Alsubaie reports that Steven Gerrard's club Al-Ettifaq have made an offer to take Jota on a season-long loan amid speculation that the 24-year-old former Celtic winger could leave Al-Ittihad only months after his £25m transfer because of a dressing-room split. (Daily Record) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is considering a move for Jota, the Portuguese winger who was a key part of his Celtic team but whose £25m summer transfer to Al-Ittihad appears to have turned sour. (90min) external-link

PSV Eindhoven are determined to keep first-leg hero Johan Bakayoko for next week's Champions League play-off return against Rangers after rejecting a £17m offer from Burnley for the 20-year-old winger. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hacken winger Ibrahim Sadiq, who scored a penalty in this week's 2-2 draw with Aberdeen, admits he could be sold before their Europa League play-off return leg after the Swedish champions rejected a bid from Young Boys of Switzerland amid interest from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. (Press & Journal) external-link