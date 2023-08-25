Last updated on .From the section Football

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three hat-tricks for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Al-Nassr picked up their first Saudi Pro League win of the season by beating Al Fateh.

Former Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 28th minute with Ronaldo providing the assist.

Ronaldo then scored twice before Mane got his double.

The Portuguese made it 5-0 with his third goal deep in stoppage time, after a pass from Nawaf Boushal.

It was the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward's third hat-trick for the club.

Al-Nassr are 10th in the league with three games played.