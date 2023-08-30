Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Luis Palma spent 20 months with Greek side Aris

Luis Palma says he wants to "deliver success" after joining Celtic from Aris Thessaloniki on a five-year deal.

The Honduras winger, 23, has six caps for his country after making his international debut in 2021.

Palma scored 17 goals in 50 appearances for Aris, having previously played for American side Real Monarchs and Vida in his homeland.

"It is a very special day for me and an honour to be announced as a Celtic player," Palma told the Celtic website external-link .

"I know that Celtic always aims to play football the right way, a team that entertains and has a pedigree of winning and delivering success, and this is what I want to be part of.

"I have spoken to the manager and I'm really looking forward to joining him and my team-mates and starting my journey with such a brilliant club."

Palma follows Odin Thiago Holm, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Yang Hyun-jun, Maik Nawrocki and Marco Tilio in joining Celtic this summer.

"He is a very talented, player who likes to play attacking football so we hope he will be a very good fit for the team," said manager Brendan Rodgers.

