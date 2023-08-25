Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Jamie Reid's previous clubs also include Exeter City and Torquay United

Stevenage striker Jamie Reid has signed an "improved and extended" contract with the League One club.

The 29-year-old joined Boro from Mansfield in the summer of 2021 and has scored 26 goals in 107 appearances.

He has two goals from four league games this season, having found the net in wins over Shrewsbury and Cambridge.

Steve Evans' side, who won promotion last season, are fifth in the table ahead of Saturday's home fixture against Portsmouth.