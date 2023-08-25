Cheltenham picked up their first League One point this season away to Portsmouth last weekend

Cheltenham head coach Wade Elliott says he has "no doubt" the goals will come despite the team not scoring yet this season in any competition.

The Robins are the only team in the English Football League without a goal.

They picked up their first point last weekend in a 0-0 draw away to Portsmouth after four defeats to start the campaign, including a loss to Birmingham City in the EFL Cup.

Cheltenham host Northampton on Saturday in their next match.

"At the start of the season, you're looking for certain things, so at the weekend [it was] a first away point, a first clean sheet," Elliott told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"Now we're coming home, so that's an opportunity for us to put some points on the board.

"I thought off the back of a good defensive performance on Saturday we actually created one or two decent openings, decent opportunities, and we probably had the best chance of the game in fairness.

"Keep doing the work, keep getting in positions, keep creating the opportunities.

"If we're not doing that, then I think we'd start to worry, but we've got people who can put the ball in the net; we just have to get them in the right areas, keep delivering the ball there, stick with the process, and it will come, I've no doubt about that."

Cheltenham lost star striker Alfie May this summer to Charlton, who was their top scorer the last two seasons with 20 and 23 goals.

A talisman signing has not been brought in as a replacement, while Elliott pointed to a number of injuries in the squad.

"Without making excuses we're missing James Olayinka, Lloydy [George Lloyd], Oli Hammond and Will Goodwin, so there's four or five good attacking players, that if you put back into the mix, I think we'll be a little bit more fluid going forward," Elliott added.

"But we've got a structure and we've got a system that I think will make opportunities for us."