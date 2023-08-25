Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Dom Telford made four appearances for Crawley Town this season

Barrow have signed striker Dom Telford from fellow League Two side Crawley Town on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old made his senior debut for Blackpool, making 14 appearances during the 2014-15 season.

After spells at Stoke City and Bristol Rovers, he went on to join Bury and Plymouth before his move to Crawley.

"I really like the manager's philosophy and everyone has just been so welcoming," he told the club's website.

"I'm just looking forward to getting in front of the fans tomorrow and getting straight in."

