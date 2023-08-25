Last updated on .From the section Irish

Michael Duffy fires home Derry's equaliser at Dalymount Park

Derry City remain third in the Premier Division after a 2-2 draw with fourth-placed Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

James Clarke steered home an opener for the Dublin hosts before Michael Duffy's near-post finish brought City level.

Danny Mullen headed in to put Derry in front just before the break but a Johnny Afolabi penalty on 53 minutes made it 2-2.

City midfielder Ben Doherty rattled the bar and the draw leaves Derry seven points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The match was delayed by 45 minutes because of a floodlight failure and it was the hosts who started the game on the front foot.

Afolabi wasted an early chance before Bohs moved in front after 13 minutes as an Adam McDonnell throughball sent Clarke clear and he slotted beyond Brian Maher into the net.

Bohs striker Johnny Afolabi celebrates making it 2-2 from a second-half penalty

Derry levelled with their first meaningful attack nine minutes later with Paul McMullan setting up Duffy to fire past James Talbot as his near-post.

The goals sparked the Candystripes into life and Mullen dragged a shot just wide of the post.

Afolabi rifled wide from a Bohs counter-attack before City struck again two minutes before half-time as Mullen's looping header, from a Ciaran Coll cross, dipped just below the bar and in for his first goal for the club.

Doherty and McMullan were denied by Talbot before the hosts were award a 53rd-minute penalty after Sadou Diallo's mistimed tackle on Dylan Connolly.

Afolabi stepped up to score for the eighth straight game but Derry responded to the setback by twice going close.

Talbot tipped over a Mullen header before Doherty smashed against the crossbar from 20 yards.

Both sides lost ground on Rovers, who defeated Dundalk 1-0 at home on Friday night.