Glasgow City regained the title in their first season under Leanne Ross (left)

SWPL: Rangers v Glasgow City Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld Date: Sunday, 27 August Kick-off: 16:10 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & BBC iPlayer, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Having been appointed this summer, Jo Potter is unburdened by the three months of hurt her Rangers side have felt since Glasgow City's dramatic winner snatched the title from their grasp in the final game of the last Scottish Women's Premier League season.

The two sides meet again on Sunday and, although it is only their fourth matches of the new campaign, it is already being billed as a potential title decider.

Like Potter, City's Leanne Ross has not long completed her first pre-season as her side's head coach, but the long-serving former club captain has been basking in the joy of snatching back the trophy Rangers won for the first time to end Glasgow's 14-year dominance.

Both team bosses go into the game in high spirits, with both buoyed by how the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand could boost Scottish women's football.

Rangers ticket sales 'through the roof'

Former England midfielder Potter's home nation lost the final to Spain and she is also disappointed that Scotland did not qualify.

"I think that would've been massive for the league," she says. "But, overall, I think it's done wonders for women's football - getting crowds through the gates.

"I know our ticket sales are through the roof."

Sunday's game is live on BBC Alba, the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online and Potter believes such exposure can only help the women's game grow even more - and improve the quality.

Rangers missed out on the potentially money-spinning Champions League after the helter skelter final day left them third behind City and Celtic.

However, the former Birmingham City and Reading 38-year-old thinks the lack of European ties will give her restructured squad more time to gel as "we're still a little bit thin on the ground with players".

"Happy so far, but we know we still have a bit to go," she says. "The players have been great. They are like sponges at the moment - soaking everything up.

Jo Potter is rebuilding the Rangers squad

"I've said it a couple of times - we're actually quite a way ahead of where I thought we would be at this moment in time."

Manchester United on Friday confirmed the signing of Emma Watson, the midfielder who rejected a new Rangers contract after emerging as a Scotland international last season.

However, fellow 17-year-old Mia McAuley in particular has risen to the challenge of following in her wake, with the forward putting a scoring performance in for last weekend's 5-1 hammering of Aberdeen.

"It's a new start, it's a new season, a new challenge and we're a different team to last season - and I'm sure City will bring something different as well," Potter said. "It's a big game for us, but coming into this with a fresh outlook can only help us.

"We know they've got a couple of threats and we always work to that, but we're going to concentrate on ourselves and see if we can hurt City with what we can do."

City preparations go 'like clockwork'

Ross hopes some of the World Cup feelgood factor might rub off on herself, given she is also part of the Scotland national coaching team headed by Spaniard Pedro Martinez Losa.

Having taken over midway through last season, the 42-year-old former Scotland midfielder's side looked like they had thrown away the title in the final couple of weeks until that last-day win at Ibrox.

While City have lost Priscilla Chinchilla, the Costa Rica international who also rejected a new deal, on one wing, the match winner on that day, Lauren Davidson, remains on the other and Ross says being able to make "a few additions" has been "fantastic".

"We obviously went through that tough spell towards the end of the season and probably a lot of people outwith this club started to write us off at that point," Ross told BBC Scotland's Football Pass programme.

"But I know the character we have within the squad here and the determination and the drive and ambition we have at this club and I knew that was going to carry us through. So we just had to keep everybody focused and look towards that final game and give it that final push.

"We've got a great team here at Glasgow City and we had put the detail in even before the season had ended. We knew exactly how we were going to approach pre-season and everything just seemed to work like clockwork up until the start of the season."

With Celtic having also started with three victories themselves as Fran Alonso's side continue where they left off in high-scoring fashion - 21 goals scored with one conceded - a three-horse race for the title seems guaranteed again.

Rangers and City therefore go into Sunday's game knowing that any slip-up will likely hand an early advantage to their Glasgow rivals.