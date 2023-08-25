Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

This is Arvin Appiah's fourth loan spell away from Almeria since joining in September 2019

Rotherham United have signed winger Arvin Appiah on a season-long loan from Spanish second division side Almeria.

The 22-year-old started his career with Nottingham Forest before joining Almeria for £8m four years ago.

He has made 54 league appearances for Almeria and also had loan spells with Lugo, Tenerife and Malaga.

Appiah, who was born in the Netherlands, has represented England up to under-19 level and is Rotherham's eighth summer signing.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.