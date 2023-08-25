Arvin Appiah: Rotherham United sign Almeria winger on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Rotherham
Rotherham United have signed winger Arvin Appiah on a season-long loan from Spanish second division side Almeria.
The 22-year-old started his career with Nottingham Forest before joining Almeria for £8m four years ago.
He has made 54 league appearances for Almeria and also had loan spells with Lugo, Tenerife and Malaga.
Appiah, who was born in the Netherlands, has represented England up to under-19 level and is Rotherham's eighth summer signing.
