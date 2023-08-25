Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Jake Cooper started all but one of Millwall's Championship games last season

Millwall defender Jake Cooper has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Championship club.

The 28-year-old has made 304 appearances since joining the Lions in January 2017, initially on loan.

"I am very proud and happy - Millwall is a club which is so special and has such a big place in my heart," he said.

The centre-back's previous deal was set to expire next summer, and he had been linked with a move to clubs including Rangers and Leeds United.

"I am a very ambitious person and player and have been flattered by the interest in me from so-called big clubs," Cooper added. external-link

Referencing the death of former Millwall owner John Berylson last month, he said: "It has been a very difficult time for everyone connected with Millwall but I respect the club, the fans and the Berylson family immensely and I am honoured to extend my stay."

After an initial loan move from Reading, Cooper made a permanent switch to The Den in July 2017 after being part of the Lions squad which won the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

"It has been no secret that we have been looking to extend Jake's contract, so we are delighted that he has recommitted his future to Millwall," said Alex Aldridge, Millwall's director of football operations and recruitment.

"Jake has been an ever-present in the team since joining us in 2017 and he remains as hungry and ambitious as ever to keep driving the club forwards."

The Lions have not disclosed the length of Cooper's new deal.