Mason Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since January 2022

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has avoided discussing Mason Greenwood while taking questions from the media during a press conference.

The club announced on Monday Greenwood is set to leave by mutual agreement following an internal investigation.

The England striker, 21, was arrested in January 2022 but charges, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February 2023.

Ten Hag said his focus is on "players who are available".

Speaking before United's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Ten Hag said: "We are not where we want to be with our team. I have a lot of work. I have a lot of focus on my team and so I focus on the players who are available."

When asked if he had spoken to Greenwood personally since the conclusion of United's investigation into his conduct, Ten Hag reiterated his priority is the "current squad and the players who are available".

Greenwood was arrested last year following allegations surrounding material published online.

In a statement this week announcing Greenwood's departure, United said: "Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged."

In a statement, Greenwood accepted he had "made mistakes" and took his "share of responsibility", but added: "I did not do the things I was accused of."

TV presenter and Manchester United supporter Rachel Riley accused the club of "gaslighting" and "green lighting" abuse for their handling of the decision to part company with Mason Greenwood.

Riley told podcast The News Agents: "I think it's gaslighting for people to have two statements saying, Mason Greenwood himself saying he's been cleared of all charges - which is not the case, the claims were dropped because the key witness dropped out - and they [United] claim new evidence."

She also accused the club of "green lighting" abuse on social media, saying: "This overreaching statement will put wind in the sails of abusers and send a message to victims it's more trouble than it's worth to report alleged abuse. It's so disappointing to see my club contribute to the culture that upholds this."