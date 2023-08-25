Andrey Santos: Nottingham Forest sign Brazil midfielder on loan from Chelsea
Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazil midfielder Andrey Santos on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
The 19-year-old, who has one cap for his country, joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in January before being loaned back in March.
He scored eight goals in 33 appearances as Vasco secured promotion to Brazil's top flight in 2022.
"I am very happy and excited to be here. I know Forest is a big club," said Santos.
"They have good players and play good football, which is important to me. It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I can't wait to enjoy playing."
In February, Santos captained Brazil to victory in the South American Under-20 Championship, finishing the tournament as joint top scorer with six goals.
He was rewarded with his first senior call-up in March, making his debut against Morocco.
He has yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea but featured regularly for Mauricio Pochettino's side in pre-season.
Santos becomes Forest's fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner, Ola Aina and Gonzalo Montiel.
- Latest Nottingham Forest news, analysis and fan views
- Get Reds news notifications
- Listen to the latest Shut Up And Show More Football podcast
- Our coverage of Nottingham Forest is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Forest - go straight to all the best content