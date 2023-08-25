Last updated on .From the section Watford

Mileta Rajovic scored seven goals in Kalmar's first 10 games of the current Swedish season

Watford have signed forward Danish forward Mileta Rajovic from Swedish club Kalmar for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road and the Hornets say he will offer a "towering, physical presence" to their front line.

He is Watford's seventh summer signing but the first since midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze arrived on 2 August.

Rajovic has been given the number nine shirt and could make his debut in Saturday's home game against Blackburn.

He began his career with Brondby and Randers but made a major impact at Naestved Boldklub, scoring 30 goals in 58 matches.

The move to Kalmar followed in December last year and he has scored eight goals in 22 appearances in the ongoing Allsvenskan campaign.

"During the last two days, the dialogue has been increasingly intense and we have now agreed on a permanent transfer for Mileta," Kalmar head of sports Jorgen Petersson told the club website.

"If we look at the financial settlement, this is one of Kalmar FF's biggest transfers."

He added: "He trains hard and purposefully to get better every day, which pays off. Although there were those who expressed doubts around him when he was signed, he quickly showed that he would become an important part of Kalmar FF."

