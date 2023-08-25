Last updated on .From the section Derby

Tyrese Fornah scored for Reading against Middlesbrough and Rotherham last season

Derby County have signed midfielder Tyrese Fornah from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Pride Park and is the ninth summer signing by the Rams.

Fornah's only starts for Forest came in the Carabao Cup, and he spent last season on loan at Reading, scoring twice in 35 Championship appearances.

Paul Warne's Rams have made a mixed start to the new League One campaign, with two wins and two defeats so far.

They are away to Peterborough United on Saturday.

Fornah began his career in Brighton's youth set-up before joining Forest in 2018.

He has also had loan spells with Plymouth, Shrewsbury and Portuguese club Casa Pia, but the latter was cut short by the Covid pandemic.

