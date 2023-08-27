Kieran Tierney: Arsenal defender joins Real Sociedad on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has joined La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.
The 26-year-old Scotland international joined the Gunners for £25m from Celtic in 2019.
Tierney has gone on to feature 124 times for the club, scoring five goals.
However, he only started six Premier League games last season as Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City and was not thought to be in manager Mikel Arteta's plans.
Tierney was left out of the squad for each of Arsenal's first three Premier League fixtures this season, although he did feature as a substitute in the Community Shield win over Manchester City earlier this month.
- Latest Arsenal news, analysis and fan views
- Get Gunners news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Far Post podcast
- Our coverage of the Gunners is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Arsenal - go straight to all the best content