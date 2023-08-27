Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Kieran Tierney featured for Arsenal in the Community Shield win over Manchester City

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has joined La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old Scotland international joined the Gunners for £25m from Celtic in 2019.

Tierney has gone on to feature 124 times for the club, scoring five goals.

However, he only started six Premier League games last season as Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City and was not thought to be in manager Mikel Arteta's plans.

Tierney was left out of the squad for each of Arsenal's first three Premier League fixtures this season, although he did feature as a substitute in the Community Shield win over Manchester City earlier this month.