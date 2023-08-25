Owen Bevan: Cheltenham Town sign Bournemouth defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham
League One side Cheltenham Town have signed Bournemouth defender Owen Bevan on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old captains the Cherries' development squad and made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup last season.
He made his Premier League debut as a substitute in their 9-0 defeat at Liverpool in August 2022, before going on loan to National League side Yeovil Town for the remainder of 2022-23.
"I'm buzzing really," Bevan told the club website.
"I think it's a big step in my career coming up to League One, it's exactly what I need and I'm looking forward to the challenge.
"For me most importantly, it's always defend first. I like to be aggressive, on the front foot but I like to play a bit too, nice and composed."
The Wales youth international is the Robins' ninth summer signing.
"He's a good and solid all-round defender with good attributes in all aspects of the game," head of recruitment Russell Milton said.
"It's been a little while coming but we're happy to finally get the deal done and we're looking forward to having him here at Cheltenham."