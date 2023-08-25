Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading have had more success so far this season playing a younger squad

Reading boss Ruben Selles says he understands if some of his most experienced players want to leave the club.

Striker Andy Carroll and defenders Tom Holmes and Nesta Guinness-Walker have all been left out of the Spaniard's squad the last two games.

The trio were core players in 2022-23 and combined made 104 appearances in all competitions.

So far this season in five games they have featured just six times in total.

"The boys understand their position," Selles told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"They are training well, being professional and trying to get into the team."

'They need to fight'

Carroll, Holmes and Guinness-Walker started both of Reading's opening league games to kick-off their new season, and both resulted in 1-0 losses.

Since Selles decided to remove the three from his starting line-up in favour of younger players, the Royals are undefeated.

The 40-year-old former Southampton boss says a mix of players is still key to his side achieving success in League One.

"What I need are players who really want to do things for the team and be better every day," he added.

"They have to come with the personality to make things happen, and I think we are showing that we have the right personnel so far.

"It doesn't matter how old they are.

"I understand if players will try and go elsewhere to get minutes, but if they stay here, it is good, and they need to fight for their spot.

"If an offer comes in from elsewhere we can talk about it."

Reading, who are currently 13th in League One, will look to extend their undefeated run to three games when they travel to face 7th placed Exeter City at St James Park on Saturday.