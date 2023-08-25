Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Ruben Shakpoke did not make a first team appearance for Villa

West Bromwich Albion have made only their third signing of the August window by bringing in teenage striker Ruben Shakpoke following a trial.

Having been released by Aston Villa, the 19-year-old former England youth international has signed a one-year deal, with an option of the club giving him a further year.

Shakpoke follows the signings of Jeremy Sarmiento and fellow striker Josh Maja.

The Baggies have seen seven players depart since the end of last season.

The latest was midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman, who this week joined fellow Championship side Bristol City on a season's loan.

They also remain without luckless first-choice target man Daryl Dike, who they lost in April for up to nine months with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Shakpoke, who spent three years on Villa's books after previously being attached to Norwich City, is hoping for a fresh start after an injury-hampered time across the other side of the city, where he progressed no further than the Under-21s.

Albion academy manager Richard Stevens said: "I believe this will be a great place for him to be. For whatever reason, it didn't work out there for Ruben. He's had some long-term injuries, which has been a challenge for him.

"This gives him the chance to make up on the time he missed through injury, and see if we can find those levels and be the player which the footballing world recognised a few years ago. He's a great boy. He is really humble."

After a lack of summer activity by cash-strapped Albion, who no longer have Premier League parachute payment money to fall back on, Carlos Corberan's side have started the season with a defeat, a win and a draw from their opening three league games, and an EFL Cup first round exit at Stoke.

