Jordan Rhodes' only appearance this season has come in the EFL Cup against Middlesbrough

Blackpool have signed striker Jordan Rhodes on a season-long loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town.

The 33-year-old had played just one EFL Cup tie so far this season for the Terriers, having scored six goals in 35 games last season.

Scotland international Rhodes has 225 goals in 586 career matches since his senior debut for Ipswich.

"I'm looking forward to working with this bunch of players and the manager," Rhodes said.

"It's a club that is going to be right up there at the top end of the division at the end of the season and I'm looking forward to hopefully playing a part on that journey throughout the season."

Neil Critchley's side are yet to concede a goal this season with a miserly defence, yet have also only scored two goals in League One on the back of three goalless draws.

The son of ex-Oldham goalkeeper Andy Rhodes, Jordan scored 84 goals in 169 games for Lancashire rivals Blackburn earlier in his career, and also surpassed 100 games for Sheffield Wednesday among his spells.

