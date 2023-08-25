Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Lewis Brunt has made two Premier League appearances for parent club Leicester

Leicester City have loaned defender Lewis Brunt to League Two side Mansfield Town in a season-long deal.

The 22-year-old centre-half has played four senior games for the Foxes since joining from Aston Villa, including two Premier League appearances.

Brunt has been a regular at under-21 and under-23 level for Leicester and previously played on loan at National League North side Gloucester City.

"We saw Lewis play a few times last season," boss Nigel Clough said.

"He acquitted himself well. He's the best player we could get at this stage and we needed someone in defensively to cover the injuries we've had in the last few weeks."

Stags lost centre-back Alfie Kilgour for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon earlier this month while Callum Johnson [hamstring], Hiram Boateng [groin] and Aaron Lewis [calf] have also struggled with knocks.

