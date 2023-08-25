Scottish Gossip: Tierney, O'Riley, Haksabanovic, Palma, Morelos, Jota, Adams, Fraser, McCausland, McPake
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Kieran Tierney has accepted a loan move from Arsenal to Real Sociedad and is poised for a medical, with a verbal agreement in place where the La Liga club pay the 26-year-old Scotland defender's salary until June but with no option-to-buy clause. (Fabrizio Romano on X)
Real Sociedad's ability to pay Kieran Tierney's wages ruled out the possibility of a return to Celtic for the Scotland defender and the Glasgow club at no stage have made a formal approach to Arsenal for the 26-year-old. (Daily Record)
Celtic have rejected a transfer bid from Bologna for Matt O'Riley and the Serie A club are considering whether to table an improved offer for the 22-year-old Denmark midfielder. (Scottish Sun)
Montenegro winger Sead Haksabanovic is seeking a move away from Celtic before the close of the transfer window, with the 24-year-old frustrated at the lack of game time. (Football Insider)
Honduran winger Luis Palma missed training with Greek club Aris on Thursday, according to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, amid reports that Celtic have submitted a £3.5m offer for the 23-year-old, who has also been linked with Anderlecht and Watford. (Giannis Chorianopoulos via Football Scotland)
Rangers, who have previously been linked with Luis Palma, have no interest in the Honduran winger, leaving Celtic's path to signing the Aris 23-year-old more open. (The Herald)
Rangers have decided against sending winger Ross McCausland out on loan during this transfer window despite enquiries from a number of clubs after the 20-year-old's B team form impressed Michael Beale enough for the manager to consider him an option for the first team. (Anthony Joseph on X)
Rangers are looking to offload winger Josh McPake, who ended last season with Queen's Park, this summer on a permanent deal despite recent loan interest in the 21-year-old. (Glasgow Times)
Southampton have slapped an £18m price tag on Che Adams after Everton had two of their opening bids rejected for the 27-year-old Scotland striker. (Sky Sports)
Scotland winger Ryan Fraser is attracting interest from Serie A club Empoli with the 29-year-old out of favour with Newcastle United. (Daily Mail)
Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos could be handed a career lifeline by Cruz Azul, currently bottom of Mexico's top flight, as the 27-year-old continues to search for a club after his summer release by Rangers. (Scottish Sun)
Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has told Jota he is still an important player for Al Ittihad after the Portuguese winger played 23 minutes as a substitute in Thursday's 4-0 victory away to Al-Riyhad amid speculation that the 24-year-old winger could exit the Saudi Arabian club only months after his £25m transfer from Celtic. (Football Scotland)
- Friday's English & European transfer rumours
- Subscribe & follow updates on your Premiership team
- Thursday's Scottish Gossip