Kieran Tierney has accepted a loan move from Arsenal to Real Sociedad and is poised for a medical, with a verbal agreement in place where the La Liga club pay the 26-year-old Scotland defender's salary until June but with no option-to-buy clause. (Fabrizio Romano on X) external-link

Real Sociedad's ability to pay Kieran Tierney's wages ruled out the possibility of a return to Celtic for the Scotland defender and the Glasgow club at no stage have made a formal approach to Arsenal for the 26-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have rejected a transfer bid from Bologna for Matt O'Riley and the Serie A club are considering whether to table an improved offer for the 22-year-old Denmark midfielder. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Montenegro winger Sead Haksabanovic is seeking a move away from Celtic before the close of the transfer window, with the 24-year-old frustrated at the lack of game time. (Football Insider) external-link

Honduran winger Luis Palma missed training with Greek club Aris on Thursday, according to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, amid reports that Celtic have submitted a £3.5m offer for the 23-year-old, who has also been linked with Anderlecht and Watford. (Giannis Chorianopoulos via Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers, who have previously been linked with Luis Palma, have no interest in the Honduran winger, leaving Celtic's path to signing the Aris 23-year-old more open. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers have decided against sending winger Ross McCausland out on loan during this transfer window despite enquiries from a number of clubs after the 20-year-old's B team form impressed Michael Beale enough for the manager to consider him an option for the first team. (Anthony Joseph on X) external-link

Rangers are looking to offload winger Josh McPake, who ended last season with Queen's Park, this summer on a permanent deal despite recent loan interest in the 21-year-old. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Southampton have slapped an £18m price tag on Che Adams after Everton had two of their opening bids rejected for the 27-year-old Scotland striker. (Sky Sports)

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser is attracting interest from Serie A club Empoli with the 29-year-old out of favour with Newcastle United. (Daily Mail) external-link

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos could be handed a career lifeline by Cruz Azul, currently bottom of Mexico's top flight, as the 27-year-old continues to search for a club after his summer release by Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has told Jota he is still an important player for Al Ittihad after the Portuguese winger played 23 minutes as a substitute in Thursday's 4-0 victory away to Al-Riyhad amid speculation that the 24-year-old winger could exit the Saudi Arabian club only months after his £25m transfer from Celtic. (Football Scotland) external-link