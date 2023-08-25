Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Keinan Davis was first targeted by Swansea City during Steve Cooper's time at the Welsh club

Swansea City are interested in signing Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis as they seek to replace Joel Piroe.

Swansea have previously attempted to sign Davis, 25, and he is on their list of attacking targets following Piroe's move to Leeds United.

Davis, who is also thought to be a target for Hull City, has scored 19 goals in 143 career appearances.

He has only a year remaining on his contract at Villa Park and spent last season on loan at Watford.

Davis scored seven goals in 34 appearances for the Hornets, having netted five times in 18 games during a loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 2021-22.

The targetman has scored six goals in 86 appearances - 28 of which were starts - for Villa, where he came through the academy.