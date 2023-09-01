Match ends, Luton Town 1, West Ham United 2.
Jarrod Bowen continued his fine start to the season to help West Ham to a victory at Luton that puts them top of the Premier League.
After dominating possession throughout the first half, West Ham found the breakthrough shortly before half-time when Lucas Paqueta's tantalising cross was headed in by Bowen, although Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski may feel he should have done better as he parried the shot over the line.
Luton, despite being without the ball for long periods, did pose a threat on the counter and they carved out eight chances in the opening 45 minutes.
However, they failed to register an effort on target as Ross Barkley fired wide on two occasions and Carlton Morris - who has scored Luton's only goal in the Premier League this season - headed on to the roof of the net.
Elijah Adebayo and Morris had good chances in the second period but the former got the ball caught under his feet and the latter blazed over from seven yards.
Kurt Zouma scored West Ham's second in the closing stages with a header from a James Ward-Prowse corner.
Luton's first shot on target came in the 92nd minute and set up a tense finish when defender Mads Andersen headed in, but the Hammers held on for victory.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 5-3-2
- 24Kaminski
- 45DoughtySubstituted forOgbeneat 78'minutes
- 16Burke
- 5Andersen
- 29Bell
- 26GilesSubstituted forKaboréat 71'minutes
- 14ChongSubstituted forWoodrowat 84'minutes
- 13NakambaBooked at 87mins
- 6BarkleySubstituted forMpanzuat 71'minutes
- 11AdebayoSubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 7Ogbene
- 8Berry
- 10Woodrow
- 12Kaboré
- 17Mpanzu
- 19Brown
- 23Krul
- 38Johnson
- 40Francis-Clarke
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Areola
- 5Coufal
- 4Zouma
- 27Aguerd
- 33EmersonBooked at 81mins
- 7Ward-Prowse
- 19Álvarez
- 20Bowen
- 10Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forKudusat 90+1'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forFornalsat 71'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 3Cresswell
- 8Fornals
- 14Kudus
- 17Cornet
- 18Ings
- 21Ogbonna
- 24Kehrer
- 45Mubama
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, West Ham United 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Mohammed Kudus tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, West Ham United 2. Mads Andersen (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlton Morris with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Mohammed Kudus replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).
Post update
Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town).
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 0, West Ham United 2. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Marvelous Nakamba.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Cauley Woodrow replaces Tahith Chong.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Danny Ings (West Ham United).
Post update
Reece Burke (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Emerson (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Emerson (West Ham United).
