Premier League
Luton Town 1-2 West Ham United

Luton Town 1-2 West Ham United: Jarrod Bowen helps Hammers to extend unbeaten start

By Bobbie JacksonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jarrod Bowen heads the ball towards Thomas Kaminski
Jarrod Bowen's goal extended West Ham's winning run to three in the Premier League

Jarrod Bowen continued his fine start to the season to help West Ham to a victory at Luton that puts them top of the Premier League.

After dominating possession throughout the first half, West Ham found the breakthrough shortly before half-time when Lucas Paqueta's tantalising cross was headed in by Bowen, although Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski may feel he should have done better as he parried the shot over the line.

Luton, despite being without the ball for long periods, did pose a threat on the counter and they carved out eight chances in the opening 45 minutes.

However, they failed to register an effort on target as Ross Barkley fired wide on two occasions and Carlton Morris - who has scored Luton's only goal in the Premier League this season - headed on to the roof of the net.

Elijah Adebayo and Morris had good chances in the second period but the former got the ball caught under his feet and the latter blazed over from seven yards.

Kurt Zouma scored West Ham's second in the closing stages with a header from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

Luton's first shot on target came in the 92nd minute and set up a tense finish when defender Mads Andersen headed in, but the Hammers held on for victory.

More to come.

Luton Town

Starting XI

  1. Squad number24Player nameKaminski
    Average rating

    5.37

  2. Squad number45Player nameDoughty
    Average rating

    5.82

  3. Squad number16Player nameBurke
    Average rating

    5.80

  4. Squad number5Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.77

  5. Squad number29Player nameBell
    Average rating

    5.47

  6. Squad number26Player nameGiles
    Average rating

    5.56

  7. Squad number14Player nameChong
    Average rating

    5.69

  8. Squad number13Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    5.71

  9. Squad number6Player nameBarkley
    Average rating

    5.47

  10. Squad number11Player nameAdebayo
    Average rating

    5.56

  11. Squad number9Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    5.72

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameOgbene
    Average rating

    4.87

  2. Squad number10Player nameWoodrow
    Average rating

    4.88

  3. Squad number12Player nameKaboré
    Average rating

    4.36

  4. Squad number17Player nameMpanzu
    Average rating

    4.42

  5. Squad number19Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    4.62

West Ham United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number23Player nameAreola
    Average rating

    7.02

  2. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    7.31

  3. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    7.85

  4. Squad number27Player nameAguerd
    Average rating

    7.35

  5. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    7.25

  6. Squad number7Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.94

  7. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.77

  8. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    8.15

  9. Squad number10Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    7.42

  10. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    6.60

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.75

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    6.56

  2. Squad number14Player nameKudus
    Average rating

    6.70

  3. Squad number18Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.21

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 24Kaminski
  • 45DoughtySubstituted forOgbeneat 78'minutes
  • 16Burke
  • 5Andersen
  • 29Bell
  • 26GilesSubstituted forKaboréat 71'minutes
  • 14ChongSubstituted forWoodrowat 84'minutes
  • 13NakambaBooked at 87mins
  • 6BarkleySubstituted forMpanzuat 71'minutes
  • 11AdebayoSubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
  • 9Morris

Substitutes

  • 7Ogbene
  • 8Berry
  • 10Woodrow
  • 12Kaboré
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 19Brown
  • 23Krul
  • 38Johnson
  • 40Francis-Clarke

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Areola
  • 5Coufal
  • 4Zouma
  • 27Aguerd
  • 33EmersonBooked at 81mins
  • 7Ward-Prowse
  • 19Álvarez
  • 20Bowen
  • 10Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forKudusat 90+1'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forFornalsat 71'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 3Cresswell
  • 8Fornals
  • 14Kudus
  • 17Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 24Kehrer
  • 45Mubama
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 1, West Ham United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, West Ham United 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.

  5. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Mohammed Kudus tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 1, West Ham United 2. Mads Andersen (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlton Morris with a headed pass.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Mohammed Kudus replaces Lucas Paquetá.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).

  9. Post update

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 0, West Ham United 2. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Marvelous Nakamba.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Cauley Woodrow replaces Tahith Chong.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ings (West Ham United).

  18. Post update

    Reece Burke (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Emerson (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Emerson (West Ham United).

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:04

    Luton fans chant about Bowens girlfriend: he scores.

    Luton fans spend all of the first half booing Zouma: he scores.

    Best way to silence them 🤫😭

    • Reply posted by AndrewGwilt_NC89, today at 22:09

      AndrewGwilt_NC89 replied:
      Why would Luton fans boo Zouma? Animal lovers or some other reason???

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:07

    Beginning to worry that Luton may beat Derby County's record for lowest Premier League points ever.

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 22:08

      KevinD replied:
      nah no-one will ever be as bad as Derby

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:04

    30 points from safety. COYI’s :)

  • Comment posted by Ange Panky, today at 22:07

    A lot of people saying Luton are out of their depth? Arguably so is every team that has been relegated from the Premier League. My opinion is Luton earned their right and it is still early days, so let's see what happens!

    • Reply posted by Perdition, today at 22:10

      Perdition replied:
      This makes no sense.
      Luton haven't been relegated from the Premier league. Not yet

  • Comment posted by Deadly Nightshade, today at 22:07

    Everton seem to do better by not even playing!

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:05

    BOWENS on FIRE 🔥⚒️

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:06

    Amongst the furor of transfer deadline day, did anyone, other than Luton and West ham fans, know that there was a PL game happening tonight?

    Well done West Ham for going back to the top of the table again.

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, today at 22:07

      they dont like it up em replied:
      No