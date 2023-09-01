Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jarrod Bowen's goal extended West Ham's winning run to three in the Premier League

Jarrod Bowen continued his fine start to the season to help West Ham to a victory at Luton that puts them top of the Premier League.

After dominating possession throughout the first half, West Ham found the breakthrough shortly before half-time when Lucas Paqueta's tantalising cross was headed in by Bowen, although Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski may feel he should have done better as he parried the shot over the line.

Luton, despite being without the ball for long periods, did pose a threat on the counter and they carved out eight chances in the opening 45 minutes.

However, they failed to register an effort on target as Ross Barkley fired wide on two occasions and Carlton Morris - who has scored Luton's only goal in the Premier League this season - headed on to the roof of the net.

Elijah Adebayo and Morris had good chances in the second period but the former got the ball caught under his feet and the latter blazed over from seven yards.

Kurt Zouma scored West Ham's second in the closing stages with a header from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

Luton's first shot on target came in the 92nd minute and set up a tense finish when defender Mads Andersen headed in, but the Hammers held on for victory.

More to come.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Luton Luton Town Luton Town

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Luton Town Starting XI Avg Squad number 24 Player name Kaminski Average rating 5.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 45 Player name Doughty Average rating 5.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Burke Average rating 5.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Andersen Average rating 5.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Bell Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Giles Average rating 5.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Chong Average rating 5.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Nakamba Average rating 5.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Barkley Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Adebayo Average rating 5.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Morris Average rating 5.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Ogbene Average rating 4.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Woodrow Average rating 4.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Kaboré Average rating 4.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Mpanzu Average rating 4.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Brown Average rating 4.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 West Ham United Starting XI Avg Squad number 23 Player name Areola Average rating 7.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 7.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 7.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Aguerd Average rating 7.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Emerson Average rating 7.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 7.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 7.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 8.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Lucas Paquetá Average rating 7.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 6.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 6.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 6.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Kudus Average rating 6.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Ings Average rating 6.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10